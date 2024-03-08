Rema: I’m Suffering From Long-Sightedness

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has opened up on his battle with long-sightedness. Long-sightedness, also known as hypermetropia, is a condition of the eye where distant objects are seen clearly but near objects appear blurred. In an interview with Capital Xtra on the red carpet of the 2024 Brit Awards in London, Rema was asked to share a secret he had never revealed before.

In response, the singer said he uses glasses because of his battle with long- sightedness. “I use glasses. I am suffering from long-sightedness,” he said. Rema was also among the performing acts at the just- concluded Brit Awards. He shared the stage with superstars including Dua Lipa, RAYE, Kylie Minogue, and Jungle. Rema joined D’Prince’s Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records, in 2019. He has been enjoying a massive reception from music lovers since he came into the limelight.

The singer released his eponymous debut EP ‘Rema’ in 2019. His hit single ‘Calm Down’ has continued to amass massive numbers on streaming services, break records, and earn awards. In December 2023, Rema was listed as one of the singers who dominated the year’s charts of most exported artistes in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) on Spotify. He also made history at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BMAs) alongside Burna Boy, the Afro-fusion star; the duo became the first winners of the newly created Afrobeats Awards.