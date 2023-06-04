Rema Hails Burna Boy For Selling Out London Stadium

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known by his stage name Rema, has joined other A-list artistes to congratulate the Grammy award-winning musician, Burna Boy for selling out 80K capacity London Stadium.

The self-acclaimed African Giant sold out the 80K capacity UK stadium and made a historical record as the first African Artiste to achieve the milestone which the London Stadium also confirmed in the report posted via its official Twitter page.

Following his achievements, Rema took to his Instagram story to congratulate the singer on his win for being an inspiration to upcoming singers, the entertainment industry, and Nigeria at large.

He wrote, “Big congrats Uncle B. You say African Giant & you stand on it! God strengthen you to keep inspiring the boys’ True icon. Love u OG,” he wrote.

Aside from this grand achievement, his previous accomplishments include selling out the renowned Arena in London and the impressive 40,000-capacity La Defense Arena in Paris on Saturday, May 20, 2023.,Burna has consistently made history with his remarkable performance over the years.

Reactions of Rema congratulatory message, many praises Rema for being humble and respectful to bosses in the industry, stating he’ll go far.

@Saxtondey4you noted: “If you are humble, you will go far”

@deleszn_ said: “We need a song from these two”

TheSilvapr wrote: “that’s why he keeps going far in life, he’s paying homage to his bosses in industry”

@Jessivibez penned: “This is a normal thing every artiste would wish to someone that has done something they have done. It’s an inspiration to try it out too. Fireboy wrote same thing. If davido or wizkid did this, that will be same caption. So make ona rest.”

bahdmanpetus wrote: “Olamide did too , we’re taking notes”

ChukwudiOfili2 said: “That is why Rema will go far… You only attract what you respect.. He respects greatness, therefore he will also become great.”

NEGEZIES1 stated: “This guy is arguably the best talent out of Africa in a long while.”

ade9902 opine: “Uncle B” Odogwu don dey old ”.