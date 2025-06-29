Rema: From Benin Streets To Paris Fashion Week

The world is talking about Nigeria’s Afrobeats prince, Rema’s debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

Rema made an appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week for the 424 x Porsche show, a collaboration between Guillermo Andrade’s forward-thinking fashion label, 424, and Porsche.

The Afrobeats star walked the runway like being a supermodel is in his DNA. He pose and gaze felt like he needed to prove to his fans that he and fashion were a match made in heaven.

Rema’s fashion sense has evolved on the big screens over the years. He came into the music scene with the Benin Boy vibe kind of fashion. He was all about the street style, loud colours, Baggy Jeans, Oversized Durags and boots. Many could not catch what his style was about until his music started hitting it big and touring the world.

Now, his fashion sense is phenomenal with fresh luxury vibes like Diamond crust chains, monotone fits.

At the Paris Fashion Week, Rema took a part of Benin to the streets of Paris. He walked like The Paris Delux Supermodel.

And what a moment it was, not just for him, but for everyone watching. Rema shared glimpses from the show on Instagram, and every photo carried that quiet but confident charm he’s known for.

In the photo carousel, he’s pictured walking among sleek sports cars in an all-white look that’s equal parts bold and effortless.

He wears a long trench coat, left open to reveal his bare, tattooed chest, paired with wide trousers tucked into heavy white boots. Around his neck hanged layers of oversized necklaces; beaded and silver chains, with one bold, colourful pendant that brings a touch of playful edge.

It all comes together with his locks and tattoos, which give the outfit a raw, expressive quality that feels both personal and rooted in something deeper. There’s a calm intensity to the way he walks, to the way he looks into the camera. Maybe, it’s in the way he holds his gaze, or maybe it’s just Rema being Rema. But whatever it is, it works.

With this, Rema has become part of the African music stars who said , ‘let’s add Fashion domination to the Playlist.’