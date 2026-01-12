Rema Emerges Biggest Winner At 9th AFRIMA

…As Burna Boy, Qing Madi, Chella Shine

Nigerian music stars delivered a commanding showing at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Lagos, with Rema emerging as the biggest winner of the night and several other Nigerian artistes claiming major honours across categories.

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together musicians, industry figures and cultural stakeholders from across the continent to celebrate African music and creativity.

Rema stood out as the most decorated artist of the night, clinching three major awards.

The 24-year-old singer won Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African R&B and Soul for his global hit Calm Down, edging out top contenders including Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Asake in key categories.

Burna Boy also recorded a strong showing at the ceremony, winning Album of the Year for his project No Sign of Weakness. He further shared the Best African Collaboration award with fast-rising singer Shallipopi for their joint hit Laho, which also earned Shallipopi the Song of the Year award.

Other Nigerian winners included Yemi Alade, who won Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary for her song You Are from the animated series Iyanu. Veteran rapper Phyno was named Best African Artist in African Hip Hop, reaffirming his influence within the genre.

The awards also spotlighted emerging talents, with Qing Madi winning Most Promising Artist of the Year, beating a competitive field of young African acts. Chella was crowned African Fans’ Favourite, reflecting strong audience support across the continent.

While Nigerian artistes dominated many categories, the ceremony also celebrated excellence from other African countries. Ghana’s Wendy Shay won Best Female Artiste in Western Africa, South Africa’s Nontokozo Mkhize claimed Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa, while Tanzania’s Juma Jux emerged Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa.

AFRIMA 2026 showcased Africa’s rich musical diversity and cultural heritage, with Lagos hosting the awards for the third time after previous editions held in Ghana and Senegal.

The event featured live performances by notable African artists and highlighted the continued global growth of African music.