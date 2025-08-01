Rema Drops New Single ‘Kelebu’ And $10k Dance Challenge

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Divine Ikubor better known as Rema is back and he’s bringing the heat.

Fresh off his jaw-dropping performance at Wireless Festival in London, where he appeared as a surprise guest during Drake’s OVO takeover, Rema has dropped a new single titled “Kelebu”. The crowd at Finsbury Park couldn’t get enough of his electrifying performance, and now he’s giving the world something new to dance to.

Kelebu is Rema’s love letter to West African and Francophone bounce music. The track blends old-school party rhythms with new-gen Afrobeats energy. The beat is infectious, the tempo is perfect for the dance floor, and the vibes are nothing short of nostalgic.

To celebrate the release, Rema is launching a $10K dance challenge on social media. That’s right, the artist has put up $10,000 of his own money to reward the best dance entries inspired by Kelebu.

“We didn’t care what the lyrics said… we just danced,” Rema recalls. “Now, I’m recreating that joy through my music and I want everyone to feel it again.” He added.

The challenge is open to everyone, everywhere. All you have to do is create a unique dance to Kelebu, post it online using the hashtag #KelebuChallenge, and you just might walk away with a share of the prize money and global recognition.