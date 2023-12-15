Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Others Bag MOBO Awards Nomination

The Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Adekunle Gold have been nominated for Best African Music Act at the 2024 MOBO Awards.

The 2024 MOBO Awards is billed to hold on February 7, 2024, at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Other nominated singers, in the same category are South African duo Tyla and Uncle Waffles and Cameroon’s Libianca.

New Telegraph reports that for the first time since 2017, no Nigerian artist was nominated in the Best International Act category.

The nominees in the category this year include Drake, Nicki Minaj, Sexxy Red, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Latto, SZA, and others.

Also, Nigerian gospel singer Limoblaze was nominated in the Best Gospel Act category. He will contest the category with Annatoria, Guvna B, Triple O, and others.

A Nigerian producer, P2J, was nominated in the Best Producer category. He faces competition from Steel Banglez, Kyle Evans, M1onTheBeat, and others.