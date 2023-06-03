Rema Captivates Barcelona Stars With Electrifying Performance In Spain (Video)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema on Friday delivered an electrifying performance after he paid a visit to the renowned FC Barcelona football team during their training session at Camp Nou in Spain.

The young artiste, known for his chart-topping hits, not only received a warm reception from the team but also left an indelible impression on both the players and fans alike.

On arrival at Camp Nou, the ecstatic atmosphere among the football stars was top notch and were thrilled to interact with the multi-talented artiste.

Stepping onto the hallowed grounds of the iconic stadium, Rema was greeted with warm embraces and handshakes from the players, fostering a friendly and joyful atmosphere.

In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, he captured the memorable moments of camaraderie, and laughter, and shared experiences with the Barcelona stars, showcasing his skills both on and off the field.

In warm welcome, the football club presented Rema with personalized jerseys, solidifying the bond between the music sensation and the team.

However, Rema later took to the stage, delivering an electrifying performance of his chart-topping songs to the delight of the audience as everyone danced and sang along to the lyrics of his music, creating an unforgettable night of music and football fusion.

As the beats reverberated through the stadium, both players and fans alike were enthralled by Rema’s energetic presence and infectious tunes.

See below;