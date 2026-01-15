Rema, Burna Boy, Others’ Success At AFRIMA Shows Nigeria’s Music Gaining Global Respect – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the success of Rema, Burna Boy, and other Nigerian artistes at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) demonstrates that the nation’s music and creative ecosystem continues to grow and earn global respect.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the artistes for making Nigeria proud on a continental stage. Their victories at AFRIMA, he noted, reflect the strength, creativity, and resilience of Nigerian youths, as well as the country’s increasing influence in African and global music.

The 9th AFRIMA, held from January 7–11, 2026, was hosted by Lagos State, the official host city designated by the African Union Commission in April 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Nigerian artistes had a remarkable outing: Rema won Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African RnB & Soul, Burna Boy took Album of the Year, Shallipopi won Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration with Burna Boy, Phyno was named Best African Hip-Hop, Qing Madi as Most Promising Artiste, and Yemi Alade for Best Soundtrack, Chella received the African Fans’ Favourite, while Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye were honoured with the AFRIMA Legendary Award.

President Tinubu said these achievements reflect years of hard work, talent, and consistency, noting that Nigerian music has become a strong voice for the country across Africa and beyond.

“I warmly congratulate our outstanding Nigerian artistes for your remarkable achievements at the 9th AFRIMA. Your success on this continental stage is a proud moment for our nation and a testament to the depth of talent, creativity, and dedication that define Nigeria’s music industry,” he said.

He added: “You have not only won awards; you have projected our culture, amplified the voice of our youths, and strengthened Nigeria’s creative identity across the continent and beyond. I commend your dedication and urge you to continue using your talents to inspire hope, unity, and pride while contributing meaningfully to the growth of our creative economy and national development.”

The President also commended Lagos State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for hosting a world-class event, highlighting the city’s status as Africa’s creative and entertainment capital.

Tinubu, honoured in 2015 with the Pillar of Art and Culture in Africa Award by the African Union Commission and AFRIMA, assured that his administration will continue prioritising youth empowerment and creative sector development. He noted that music, film, fashion, and other creative industries can create jobs, boost tourism, and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economy.

“Culture is the soul of a people, and music remains one of Africa’s strongest voices. Our government is committed to empowering young Nigerians and strengthening the creative economy,” he concluded.

Founded in 2014 by the International Committee of AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission, the 9th edition featured participation from more than 1,216 artistes, delegates, and industry stakeholders from at least 48 African countries, showcasing the continent’s vibrant music industry.