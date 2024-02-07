Rema Becomes First African Artist To Win Chinese Music Award

Famous Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made history as he bagged a Chinese Music Award.

With this Award, Rema becomes the first African artist to win this international music award.

New Telegraph reports that the 23-year-old singer achieved this feat after his song ‘Calm Down’ remix with American superstar, Selena Gomez won the Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2024 Hito Music Award in the Republic of China.

The award was presented by Hit FM, Taiwan, and hosted by DJ Andy.

Following his win, Rema joins American and British artists on the list of the few international musicians to have won the Taiwanese award.

Meanwhile, American global pop star, Taylor Swift is one of the most celebrated international artists at the awards ceremony with over six awards.