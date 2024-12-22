REMA, Asake Make Obama’s Favourite Songs of 2024

Share

Rema and Asake are the only Nigerian singers who made Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2024.

The former US President unveiled the playlist, which features 24 songs, via an X post.

He encouraged others to explore his song picks and share their music recommendations he should listen to.

“Here are my favourite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to,” he wrote.

‘Yayo’ by Rema and ‘Active’ by Asake featuring Travis Scott are the Nigerian songs featured on the list.

‘Yayo’ by Rema was also featured in Obama’s summer playlist of the year.

The songs on the playlist, which is drawn across different musical genres, include ‘Jump’ by Tyla, ‘Peaceful Place’ by Leon Bridges, ‘Lunch’ by Bi ‘Is It Worth It’ by Bae Kalil and ‘Rablin” by The Red Clay Strays.

Obama started the tradition during his last days as the leader of the “free world” when he partnered with Spotify, the US streaming platform, to handpick his favourite songs.

Burna Boy and Rema’s songs made the former president’s 2019 favourite songs of the year.

In 2020, ‘Essence’, Wizkid’s collaborative song with Tems, also made the list.

The ex-president, however, did not include any Nigerian artiste in his playlist for 2021.

‘Last Last’, the hit song Burna Boy, and ‘Calm Down’ by Rema were featured on Obama’s playlist in 2022.

The songs of Davido, Tems, Burna Boy and Asake made the 2023 favourite songs of the year.

