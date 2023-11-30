Rema Announces Cancellation Of All December Shows Over Health Issues

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has cancelled all his shows scheduled for December.

According to the 23-year-old ‘Calm Down’ crooner, he wouldn’t be performing anywhere this December due to health reasons.

Taking to his Instagram page, Rema who planned to tour the cities of Lagos, Abuja and Benin revealed how he’s heartbroken by the sudden development.

He, however, promised to return to the stage next year.

Rema wrote: “It breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring, I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024, we go again, love.”