Rema Addresses Claims Of Being Among Afrobeats‘ Greatest Artistes

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has addressed the controversy surrounding his recent claim of being among Afrobeats‘ greatest artists.

Speaking in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rema explained that his belief in his own greatness stems from years of hard work and dedication.

He questioned why people take issue with him acknowledging his success, stating that confidence should not be viewed as a negative trait.

Rema said: “So on Heis, I was talking a lot of s**t. It is not cocky. It is like, what stops you from saying you’re the best? You can say it and stand your ground. It is even humble to say four,” The 24-year-old singer also referenced rapper Kendrick Lamar’s recent diss track, pointing out that, unlike Lamar’s “It’s Just Big Me” statement, he was not trying to diminish others but rather advocating for unity in the Afrobeats industry. He added: “I didn’t pull down the two, I didn’t pull down the three. I just see myself as one of the greats, and it’s a problem. I’m not saying ‘oh f**k everybody.’ I really vouch for the unity of Afrobeats,”

