ReLPI hosts Landmark Town Hall in Lagos, introduces direct licensing scheme

The Record Label Proprietors’ Initiative Ltd/Gte (ReLPI) hosted a landmark town hall in Lagos on Tuesday, October 29, bringing together major record companies such as Mavin, Chocolate City, Universal, Warner, Sony, Premier, DMCE, Hypertek and others with key stakeholders from the broadcasting sector.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Barrister Charles Ebuebu and the Executive Secretary of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, alongside other industry leaders.

The primary objective of the forum was to explore potential collaborations between ReLPI

and broadcasters, ensuring fair remuneration for the use of ReLPI members’ works while enhancing operational efficiency. ReLPI, which serves as the official voice of the Nigerian recording industry and is affiliated with the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), announced the introduction of a Direct Licensing Scheme in collaboration with the Music Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN).

In his welcome address, the Chairman of ReLPI and COO of Mavin Global, Tega Oghenejobo, emphasised the importance of the relationship between the recorded music industry and broadcasters, noting that ReLPI represents record companies and sound

recording owners and protects their interests.

“Our goal is to ensure that members are remunerated appropriately, fairly, and transparently whenever their works are used,” he said.

He called on broadcasters to support the new Direct Licensing framework to promote fairness

and efficiency across the value chain.

The National Coordinator of ReLPI, Dr. Chinedu Chukwuji, provided an in-depth analysis of the current state of the recording industry. He highlighted the significant investments record companies make in producing, marketing, and commercialising music.

He warned that failing to adequately protect these investments could result in losses of foreign direct investment (FDI), job losses, and the potential collapse of the local music

industry. He stressed that the Direct Licensing Scheme would ensure that rightsholders whose.

recorded music is exploited by broadcasters or other users are adequately remunerated.

“This model simplifies the process and ensures fairness for both broadcasters and rightsholders,” Chukwuji explained.

He elaborated that “the technology-driven framework offers comprehensive tracking across broadcast channels to monitor usage accurately. It provides regular monthly billing with clear invoices for easy reconciliation. Pricing is tailored to fit the specific formats of different channels. The process ensures

transparent transactions, guaranteeing fair benefits for all parties involved.

“This system will bring transparency, accountability,

and efficiency, giving broadcasters confidence in the fairness of charges and ensuring that

everyone within the value chain is adequately rewarded.”

In his remarks, the DG of NBC thanked ReLPI for organising such a crucial forum, facilitating dialogue between the two industries on royalties and appropriate tariffs for copyright holders in the music recording industry. He assured the commission’s support for any initiative that ensures fair compensation for rights owners and respect for intellectual

property.

The Executive Secretary of BON emphasised the importance of continuous engagement between broadcasters and ReLPI, noting that both industries are interdependent. He urged

ReLPI to collaborate further with the broadcasters to develop the best approach for implementing the direct licensing scheme. He pledged BON’s commitment to the initiative, provided the framework remains clear, well-structured and free from ambiguity.

Efe Omorogbe of Hypertek Digital and NowMuzik urged broadcasters to align with the ReLPI initiative, stressing that despite Afrobeats’ global success, the industry cannot survive without efficient systems for paying adequate royalties to record producers. He expressed full support for the ReLPI direct licensing scheme and called on broadcasters to embrace it.

The CEO of Broken Records and top media personality, Olisa Adibua, echoed these sentiments, congratulating ReLPI on the initiative while emphasising the need for streamlined processes to ensure full compliance from all stakeholders.

In her remark, the Secretary of the ReLPI Board, Isioma Idigbe, said the direct licensing scheme is a transformative step towards strengthening the relationship between the recorded music industry and broadcasters.

She called on broadcasters to embrace the scheme, highlighting that their participation is essential for building a sustainable creative ecosystem.

“This is a crucial moment for both industries, and we urge all broadcasters to key into the initiative as partners in driving growth and safeguarding the future of the recorded music industry,” she said.

