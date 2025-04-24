Relocation Of KWASU Agric Faculty On Hold – Registrar

Share

The management of Kwara State University (KWASU) has announced a suspension of the planned relocation of its Faculty of Agriculture to the Ilesha-Baruba campus.

This was disclosed in a memo signed by the Registrar of the institution, Kikelomo Sallee, on Thursday and addressed to the concerned faculty.

According to the memo, a new date for the relocation will be communicated to the faculty in due course.

It will be recalled that the Faculty of Agriculture was scheduled to commence the Rain Semester at the Ilesha-Baruba campus.

