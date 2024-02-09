Relocation of FAAN, CBN Depts: Ndume Defends Criticism of FG’s Decision

Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said that he has no regret for criticising the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to relocate some of its departments from its headquarters in Abuja to Lagos State.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Ndume said that his intervention was based on reality and the irrelevance of the action by the leadership of the apex bank. The lawmaker representing Borno South said: “I stand by what I’ve said about the relocation of FAAN and some departments of the CBN to Lagos State.

If it is about decongestion, Lagos is not the right place. There are CBN offices in all the states of the Federation. Why move the departments to Lagos that is already populated? “Since my intervention, people have been using a particular newspaper to attack me and saying that I hate the Yoruba.

They’re ignorant and they don’t know what they’re saying. “My two daughters are married to Yoruba men, one from Lagos State and the other from Kwara State. And I’ve five grandchildren who are Yoruba. How can I hate them and allow my daughters to marry them? Those saying I hate the Yoruba, how many of their sons and daughters are married to Hausa or northerners? I’m a true Nigerian.”