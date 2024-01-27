RELOCATION OF CBN, FAAN UNITS: Nigeria Does Not Start, End in the North –MASSOB, IYC, PANDEF, Afenifere

ome major ethnic and regional groups in the country have backed the move by the Bola Tinubu administration to relocate the operational headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos, describing it as a good development. Among the groups that hailed the action of the federal government are the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), the pan-Yoruba social political group, Afenifere; and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). First to fire the salvo was MASSOB, which in a statement signed by its National Leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, said the action was part of patriotic efforts to strike a balance in the location of federal agencies and as well cut down some of the excesses of government.

Alleging that the immediate past Muhammadu Buhari administration overturned and abused national sense of fairness, equity and justice, the MASSOB leader said the latest action of the Tinubu regime will give some Nigerians a sense of belonging. His words: “This will also educate some elements in the country who carry on as if they were tutored to believe that ruling Nigeria for a period of time meant owning Nigeria. It is time to learn that Nigeria does not start and end in the North. “The move is well-thought out, nationalistic and a necessary part of the process of politically and economically decentralizing Nigeria. “Other strategic cities to share and receive from this decentralization of federal government parastatals are Onitsha, Aba, Jos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

It will create an atmosphere of true federalism in Nigeria.” Madu added that the “lamentations and empty threats of some Fulani leaders in disguise as Arewa Consultative Forum and Northern leaders are self-serving and deceptive. “When their brother, Buhari was president and closed all the southern and eastern borders while leaving the northern b o r d e r s open in spite of the infiltration of terror elements into the country, the Fulani leaders and ACF did not protest b e c a u s e the Buhari administration favoured them immensely. “Now the table may have turned and nature has a way of ensuring equilibrium. President Tinubu may yet be a just recompense for the divisive excesses and impetuous reign of the last administration; the redress for the atrocious evils committed against the people of Nigeria across the Western, Eastern, Middle Beltans and parts of the North by the Buhari administration.

Afenifere, PANDEF speak

In the same vein, Afenifere called on Northern leaders to refrain from playing politics with issues relating to government policies, saying that nothing is wrong with relocating government departments from Abuja to Lagos. Reacting to the development in a telephone chat yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, urged those opposed to the move not to politicise it. According to him, the current regime is merely implementing what had been in the works since the Buhari led government. He said: “Afenifere does not see anything wrong in what the government has done. In any case, it has been established that certain directorates that are being moved to Lagos are supposed to be there originally. “This was put in place under the regime of Buhari. Our po- sition is also supported by the former Central Bank Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi who said some of the directorates of the apex banks that are being moved to Lagos have been so designated.

“We shouldn’t be reading politics into every policy of the government. In this particular case, most of the departments that have been asked to move to Lagos are those that have their functions performed in Lagos. They are supposed to be closer to the people they are supervis- ing,” he said. On its part, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) gave conditional support for the move but further added that the same gesture should also be extended to the people of the oil producing region through relocation of headquarters of oil firms to the Niger-Delta. Also in a telephone chat with our correspondent yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Mr. Ken Robinson stated that his group supports the decision as it would enhance productivity. “The decision to move the departments of the CBN and other agencies of government from Abuja to Lagos is a strategic reason to enhance great productivity,” he said.

Robinson further added that “Those who are complaining about the relocation can now feel what we the people of the Niger Delta are now feeling when we have been calling for the relocation of the headquarters of the major oil firms from Lagos to the Niger Delta. “We are calling on the President to also compel the management of the various oil companies to move their headquarters from Lagos to the Niger Delta so that the people of the region can enjoy maximum benefits from their operations in terms of direct and indirect employment opportunities.”

INC’s position

The National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ezonebi Oyake- megbegha, in his reaction, said the group supports the decision to move some departments of CBN and FAAN to Lagos. He said: “The INC supports the position to relocate some departments of CBN and FAAN to Lagos on one condition, the President should also direct all the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to relocate their head- quarters to the operational base. “AGIP or Oando should be directed to immediately relocate its headquarters to Yenagoa, the Capital of Bayelsa state likewise all other IOCs should be direct- ed to move immediately to their operational headquarters. “The President should also immediately direct the headquarters of NIMASA, NPA, NNPCL etc to the necessary States in the Niger Delta region, otherwise, the directive of the president will be seen as biased.

If this is seen as a biased directive from the President, it may not augur well. “More also at this point in time, when there is a lot of suspicion among ourselves in the country, the President should be seen as the President of all Nigerians and all religions of the nation. Also speaking, Bedford Dere- fa the National Spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) stat- ed that; “We saw this coming, it is a new government and it behooves on the government to know what to do. Nigeria as a whole has always practiced politics of ethnicity, if a Hausa man comes on board, he wants to move everything to the North, when a Southerner comes, he wants to move everything to the South. “That has to do with international communication. They want to take charge of international communication and take charge of the economic direction of the country. “Of course, there are cries from Arewa people and their cry is understandable. For us, they are suffering what we have been suffering over the years.

They have not even suffered what we have suffered. We have suffered a whole lot. “You could see that now Shell has pulled off their onshore site because they don’t want to deal with the host community. They want to go offshore where they cannot relate with the communi- ties. They want to capitalise on that and undermine the communities where they have been operating in the last 70 years. “Our demands are very simple, IYC is asking the multi-nationals to relocate their facilities to the Niger Delta or we will take the necessary action. Those oil multi nationals having offices in Lagos do not have any moral justification why they should not have offices in Niger Delta because Niger Delta in the last one decade has been the most peaceful region. “In the history of Nigeria, the issue of criminality, kidnap- ping and any other social vices are minimal in the Niger Delta.

We solidarize with the Arewa youths, they have their own opinion. The capital of Nigeria moved from South to North. It is tit for tat but for us as IYC the demands are clear, relocate the oil companies back to the Niger Delta and Shell that have sold off their facilities. “The buyers of those facili- ties should know that they are inheriting both the assets and liabilities so when litigations are coming, they are pending them in the court of competent jurisdiction. “But they should be aware that they are buying over those litigations and ensure that jus- tice is done to whatever petitions that they are inheriting. And that Shell is owing host communities, they should know that any other unfinished business in the Niger Delta must be completed. “The bidding method also was not made public so that competent indigenous compa- nies will bid and it shows that they are taking us for granted and continuously taking us for granted for too long and still tak- ing us for granted. And we are going to express our grievances through every means necessary as Ijaw people.