Relocation Of ABSU Umuahia Campus To Uturu Begins June –Govt

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, has disclosed that the planned relocation of the law faculty of Abia State University, ABSU, from the Umuahia satellite campus back to the main campus at Uturu will commence by the end of June.

Kanu explained that the delay in the relocation which was scheduled to have happened before now, was caused by logistics challenges, processes and procedure and NUC.

He said: “The new session and first semester commenced today the 3rd of March, 2025 and will end about the end of June.

“The movement before now was hampered by a number of reasons ranging from student examinations to issues of processes, procedures and logistics.

“The Umuahia campus also had some accreditation matters to deal with before the movement to Uturu.

“So as a right thinking government and one that listens to its citizens, the government allowed the Umuahia campus to deal with some of these issues while engaging in infrastructural.

