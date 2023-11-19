Relocation: How Our High Expectations Turned To Agony, Regrets –Nigerian Returnees

Some Nigerians, who returned from different parts of Europe, America and Asia have said that the rosy pictures painted by Nigerians, who have relocated abroad are not always the true situation. In exclusive interviews with Sunday Telegraph, a Journalist, a medical doctor and another Nigerian based in the United Kingdom, said that they regretted selling off their property and personal belongings in search of golden fleece outside the country.

The journalist, Kingsley Amaechi, said he had to return to Nigeria after finding out that he could not find any meaningful job to do in the UK. He, however, decided to leave for Nigeria after his wife threatened to take him to take him to police station for abuse and infidelity. He said: “My wife and I had misunderstanding, which is quite normal for husband and wife (not violent though).

To my shock, she threatened to call the Scotland Yard Police for me should I offend her any further. I didn’t believe at first until a day, she complained that I ought to have prepared food for her while she was away. I was shocked because that hasn’t been our practice. I asked if she was normal. She shouted at me and I threatened to slap her. Angrily, I left the house for her. “Halfway down the street, I realised I wasn’t with the card that has money in it.

I made a U-turn, upon getting near home, I saw two female police officers stepping out of my house, giving instructions that as soon as I step into the house, my wife should alert them. I went back, stayed late before coming back inside. As soon as I stepped inside, she started taunting me angrily, shouting and pushing me to react in front of the kids. Quietly, I went inside and picked my International passport and purse and pretended to leave the house to avoid anger. Two days after, I called to thank her and begged her if I offended her, calmed her down, made sure to subdue her anger.

Seeing that, I proceeded to convince her why the children should return to Nigeria.” For a Saudi Arabian based doctor, Baba Bola, who has turned to a taxi driver in Lagos , his case was more mysterious. He spent months in prison in Saudi Arabia following a quarrel with his wife. He ended up seeing himself at spiritual. Oshodi under bridge in Prison uniform. He said he can’t explain how he got home. “How I landed in Nigeria in such manner still baffles me.”

Baba Bola said, adding, “It started with me dreaming of flying about in Saudi Arabia but landed in Nigeria. I woke the following day to the reality that I have actually landed in Nigeria but in a mysterious way. At the police station, they helped me to contact my people, who took me to Yaba Psychiatric hospital. “At Yaba Psychiatric hospital, they conducted several tests on me and after spending two months there, they saw that I was fine.

It was at that time, they calmly listened to my story. In fact, I helped the medical personnel while at the mental hospital,” he explained. Read more stories on Pages 10 and 23