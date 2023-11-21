Relocation Comment: Always Speak Like The Father Of All, Maciver Advises Jonathan

The Deputy Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Bayelsa State Governorship Election, Great Joshua Maciver, has advised the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to always speak like a father, with decorum and caution in order not to send a wrong signal about Bayelsa State.

According to him, Jonathan’s recent outburst was capable of de-marketing Bayelsa State, noting that Jonathan’s recent public speech which showcased Bayelsa State as unsafe and insecure was a sentimental statement that should not have been voiced out by someone at his level.

Recall that the former president who recently visited Governor Douye Diri following his victory at the just concluded Bayelsa off-season election said that if the incumbent hadn’t won the just concluded election, he would have moved his mother to Abuja.

But Maciver advised Jonathan to be wary and conscious of his statement at all times as a statesman and father of all in order to avoid a situation whereby people would begin to question his statesmanship and integrity as a former leader and father of all, irrespective of political affiliations.

In a statement on Monday, Maciver stated “It is with a deep sense of concern and sadness that I, Great Joshua Maciver, deputy governorship candidate of the APC in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State, address the endorsement of Governor Douye Diri by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“In a manner that departs from the expected statesmanship, I find it disheartening that Jonathan, in a state where his role should be that of a father-like and non-partisan to all candidates, has chosen to endorse a specific individual, during a political season.

“Sadly, Jonathan’s recent action has made him lose the respect of all true followers of the former Minister of State Petroleum Resources and APC governorship candidate in the last election, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva.”

“Furthermore, I express my reservations regarding the former President’s statement about the planned relocation of his mother to Abuja had Governor Douye Diri lost the governorship election.

“Unfortunately his statement is capable of showcasing Bayelsa State as unsafe and insecure to the outside world. The state has also been de-marketed by his statement. The statement concluded.