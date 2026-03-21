Relocate To Your Respective Areas, Gov Aliyu Directs LG Chairmen

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has directed all Council Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state to relocate to their respective LGAs to ensure effective governance and closer engagement with the people.

The directive was given when he received the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen on a traditional Sallah courtesy visit at the State Banquet Hall, Presidential Lodge, Government House, Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu explained that the directive became necessary to bring governance closer to the grassroots, stressing that meaningful leadership requires direct interaction with the people.

“You can only truly understand the problems of your people if you live among them,” the Governor stated.

He further declared that the era of local government chairmen residing in the state capital while administering their LGAs is over, emphasising the need to consolidate on the achievements recorded at the grassroots.

The Governor also urged the chairmen to be proactive and hands-on in managing the affairs of their respective LGAs to ensure improved service delivery and accelerated development.

Additionally, Governor Aliyu revealed that the state government would make efforts to reclaim its official quarters across the 23 LGAs or construct new ones to provide accommodation for all council chairmen and other staff, noting that the move is necessary to enhance effective service delivery at the grassroots.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal, pledged the commitment of the chairmen to support the administration’s development agenda across the LGAs.

Alhaji Tambuwal assured the Governor that the chairmen would work closely with traditional leaders, community stakeholders, and security agencies to address challenges at the grassroots, while promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in Sokoto State.

He also commended the Governor for his leadership and continued support for local government administration.