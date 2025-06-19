Relocate To Higher Grounds Now, Niger Govt Urges Riverine Communities

Share

In a bid to avert further flood disasters, the Niger State Government has issued a warning to communities living along riverbanks and waterways, urging them to immediately relocate to higher grounds.

This advisory follows a weather forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which predicts widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the country.

In a statement issued in Minna on Thursday, the Special Adviser to Governor Umaru Bago on Communications, Media, and Strategy, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, stressed the urgency of the situation, noting that precautionary relocation could save lives and property.

He said the state cannot afford a repeat of the devastating flood that recently struck Mokwa Local Government Area, which claimed over 200 lives and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

“With the warning by NiMet, Niger State is prone to flooding, with over 2,000 communities across 15 local government areas at risk,” Vatsa said.

“We must act proactively to avoid another tragedy like Mokwa. The government is advising residents in riverine areas to begin relocating immediately to safer locations. The warning by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency should not be taken lightly.”

He revealed that the state government would soon begin a statewide awareness and sensitization campaign, urging residents to temporarily vacate flood-prone areas during the rainy season.

“They can return to their ancestral homes after the season ends,” he added.

The statement also called on traditional rulers, community heads, and religious leaders to support the government’s efforts by educating their people on the importance of heeding flood warnings and taking preventive measures.

Vatsa cited NiMet’s latest three-day weather outlook, which forecasts early morning thunderstorms in northern states such as Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba. He also noted that heavier rains and storms are expected to affect Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa states, among others.

