Relocate Now, Or Become Collateral Damage, Gov Bago Tells Kainji Dwellers

…Terrorists Attack Niger Village, Kill 85-Year-Old Woman

A few hours after Governor Umaru Bago’s condolence visit to Borgu Emirate, terrorists invaded Kabe village in Borgu Local Government Area, killing 85-year-old Hajiya Amina Adamu.

This was as the Governor, in his visit, gave a stern warning to people in the area to leave the Kainji Lake in two months and be resettled by the Emirate Council or be flushed out as collateral damage

The terrorists who came with many motorcycles invaded Kabe village, killed an 85-year-old woman and carted away food items.

It should be noted that Kabe is a few kilometres away from Kasuwan Daji, where the terrorists had killed over 40 villagers a few weeks ago.

Speaking with our Correspondent, one of the villagers who pleaded anonymity said the terrorists operated for close to an hour without any security presence.

“Some of us were lucky to have escaped. We heard our people screaming for help, but nobody came to our rescue.”

He stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Borgu, Alh. Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV at his palace in New Bussa to sympathise with him and the entire people of the Emirate over the recent terrorist attacks.

According to the Governor, “the resettlement of the people has become necessary to avoid collateral damage. My administration, in collaboration with the federal government, is determined to clear the forest, flush out criminals who are using Kainji Lake as their camp, and make the land very habitable for people”.

He, however, decried the influx of people into the Emirates without being profiled, noting that it has become a security concern even as the activities of informants have thwarted security efforts in the Emirate.

Also, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Abdullahi, disclosed that the federal government is also interested in ensuring that there is peace and security across the country; hence, it will support every effort aimed at achieving it.

According to him, “It will be a welcome development if some concrete actions are taken to get the people relocated while the forest is taken back and deployed for further community use.”

The Emir of Borgu, Alh. Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV pledged to work closely with relevant authorities to identify and prosecute informants in the Emirate, pointing out that the security of lives and property is paramount; hence, no stone will be left unturned in securing them.