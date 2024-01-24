Relocate NNPCL, NIMASA To Niger Delta, APC Chieftain Urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu Yekini Nabena, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress has pleaded withto relocate the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to the Niger Delta.

Nabena’s call is coming a few days after the announcement of the relocation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja to Lagos State for the efficiency of its activities.

The APC chieftain said by doing so President Tinubu-led government will help the region improve its efficiency.

The APC chieftain also appealed that the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment be moved to either Kano or Anambra States where people trade in high proportion to justify the planned relocation of some departments of the CBN and FAAN to Lagos.

The development has however generated a lot of contentious debates with some Northern senators and elite kicking against the decision.

While making reference to an interview published on April 11, 1997, titled ‘I don’t believe in one Nigeria — Tinubu’, the former APC spokesman said the presidency must come out clean on the real intention for relocation of the two affected agencies.

Nabena said federal agencies are symbols of Nigerian unity and should not be played with.

He said, “If the efficiency of these agencies is the main reason for the plan to relocate them to Lagos State, we from the Niger Delta are also asking that the NNPCL, NIMASA, NPA, and others will be more effective in either Bayelsa, Rivers or Delta states.

“In the same way, the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steal Development should be moved to Kogi state where we have the Ajaokuta Steal for efficiency.

“I also believe that the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment should either be relocated to Kano or Anambra states where trade is done in high proportion. In the same way, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture should be taken to Benue State, the food basket of the Nation.”

Continuing, the APC chieftain said the issue of oil companies relocating to the oil-producing Niger Delta region had been debated severally in the Nigerian Senate with the companies not heeding the calls.

“The Senate had asked International Oil Companies to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region to fast-track the host communities economic development but some powerful interests in Lagos are preventing this for their selfish interests,” he stated.

Nabena also expressed shock that the National Assembly is keeping quiet over some developments ongoing in the country.