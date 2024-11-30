Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

Share

Another weekend is here and it is important we unwind the week by relaxing, chilling, and watching movies to relieve the stress.

There are several ways of relieving the hustle and bustle that comes with the week, and watching movies is also one of the many ways to enjoy the weekend.

New Telegraph is here to give you the top 5 movies to watch this weekend and keep you entertained at home or in the cinema.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend At Home Or In Cinema

Here is the New Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

Trust me, you can never go wrong with any of the movies listed below.

Suspicion

The first movie on our list is “Suspicion”, the movie talks about Voke, gifted with extraordinary powers, who seeks vengeance for his friend’s murder.

As he delves into black magic, he confronts betrayal and moral challenges. Ultimately, he must decide how far he’ll go for justice.

The movie features stars like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Stan Nze, Boma Akpore, Uzor Arukwe, Shaffy Bello, Omowunmi Dada, Tina Mba, and Kalu Ikeagwu.

A Ghetto Love Story

The second on our list is “A Ghetto Love Story’ written by Basketmouth and Victoria Eze focuses on rebuilding faith in resilience and strengthening community bonds.

The film celebrates originality and features several A-list actors like Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Akah Nnani, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Patience Ozokwor, Bethel Njoku, Genoveva Umeh, Ehiz Dadaboy, Wale Ojo, Bright Okpocha, Romeo WJ, Dorathy Bachor, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Vandora.

Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun

The third spot goes to the movie “Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun” which delves into the life and legacy of legendary Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

The movie is directed and produced by Joshua Ojo, featuring stars like Lateef Adedimeji in the lead role alongside actors like Segun Arinze, Jide Kosoko, and Bimbo Oshin.

Miss PJ

Our fourth soot goes to the movie titled, “Miss PJ” which talks about a young lady on a National Youth Service (NYSC) assignment who becomes the saviour of a little town at the mercy of a mysterious killer.

This movie, directed by James Abinibi features stars like Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Charles Okocha, Ibrahim Chatta, and Rachel Okonkwo.

Sisi London

Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli star in the new comedy film “Sisi London,” premiering on Netflix across Africa this season.

The film also features the late actor Ameachi Muonagor

