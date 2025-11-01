Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

It can really be exhausting to search for movies to watch with family and friends over the weekend after a long week at the office, but with New Telegraph’s top 5 movies to relish the weekend, you can never go wrong.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend In Cinema Or At Home

Here is the New Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

Idia

Our first movie for this weekend is “Idia”

The movie follows the chilling yet captivating tale of a young teenager adopted by a couple. This powerful storyline, rooted in African urban legend, delivers the kind of cultural depth and originality that stands out in today’s market — reminiscent of local myths like Madam KoiKoi yet crafted with the finesse of modern storytelling.

The movie, which was directed by Ess Ariremu, features Nollywood actors like Jide Jblaze Oygbile, Lilian Osifo, Mercy Aigbe, and Tope Tedala

Love in Every Word 2

Our second movie is titled “Love in Every Word”

As love blossoms into a forever they once only dreamed of, Chioma and Obiora stand on the edge of a beautiful new beginning. But when secrets from the past and faces they thought were long gone return, their love is tested in ways their hearts never imagined.

In a journey woven with passion, forgiveness, and destiny, they must discover whether love is strong enough to heal old wounds and write the ending their souls have always desired.

The movie features stars like Uzor Arukwe, Olawunmi-Adenibuyan BamBam, Patience Ozokwo, Chris Attoh, Osereme Inegbenebor, Thelma Chukwunwem, Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo1), Susan Jimah

Meadowbrook Hearts

Our second movie for the week is titled “Meadowbrook Hearts”

Meadowbrook Hearts is a touching story about love, friendship, and the emotional crossroads we face when life brings us back to where it all began.

Set around a beautiful wedding reunion, this film explores unspoken feelings, second chances, and the delicate line between friendship and love. Every smile hides a memory, and every heart carries a choice.

The movie is directed by Odira Ezejiuge, features stars like Bambam Olawunmi Adenibuyan, Baaj Adebule, Ekama Etim-Inyang, Bobby Ekpe

The Other Woman

Our third movie, titled “The Other Woman,” follows Queen, grappling with a strained marriage, who shares her story with a psychologist, prompted by the question, “What changed?”

The film unfolds as a memory, beginning with Frank, Queen’s husband, celebrating their 25th anniversary. Post-party, Frank, with friends Jide and Balogun, attends a painting exhibition where he meets Amanda under a false identity.

As Queen suspects infidelity, her encounter with Amanda unravels hidden truths, setting the stage for emotional revelations.

The movie is directed by Akay Mason and features stars like, Stars: Uche Montana, Shaffy Bello, and William Benson.

Curse of the River

Our final movie for today is titled “Curse of the River”

The movie is based on a true-life story from January 1516 AD, a historical event in which an African princess sacrificed her life to save her kingdom from doom and destruction against a tyrant king.

The movie is directed by Usman Ogunlade and features stars like Rosie Afuwape, Alex Ayalogu, Femi Branch, Jibola Dabo, Emeka Darlington, Emmanuel Inyang, Favour Inyang, Tina Mba, Morgan Nwamba, and Chioma Nwosu