Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

The weekend is here again. It can really be exhausting to search for movies to watch with family and friends after a long week at the office, but with New Telegraph’s top 5 movies to relish the weekend, you can never go wrong.

You don’t need to worry about which movies to watch or surfing through the internet in search of movie reviews to crack you up for the weekend. New Telegraph got you covered with our top 5 movies to keep you entertained at home.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend In Cinema Or At Home

Here is the New Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

The Herd

The movie talks about Gosi, who was privately dealing with his wife’s recurrent cancer scare, joins his friends – Derin and Fola – to celebrate their wedding, the happiest day of their lives.

Things take a drastic turn when, on their way back to the hotel, they are ambushed and kidnapped by gunmen disguised as cattle herdsmen.

The movie, which was directed by Daniel Etim Effiong, features Nollywood actors like Daniel Etim Effiong, Deyemi Okanlawon, Genoveva Umeh, Kunle Remi, Mercy Aigbe, and Tina Mba.

Osamede

The story follows a young orphan girl who discovers she possesses extraordinary powers linked to the ancient Aruosa stone, a revered artefact rooted in Benin mythology as a gift from Osanobua, the creator deity.

As she navigates the tumultuous landscape of war and mysticism, her journey becomes a testament to the enduring power of her people’s heritage.

The movie, which was directed by Director James Omokwe, had actors like Alexander Bud, Ivie Okujaiye, Lancelot Oduwa, Lexan Aisosa Peters, Osagie Elegbe, and William Benson.

The Exco

The Exco is a political drama of intrigue about how the system destroys a good idea of a good politician

It features ace Nollywood actors such as Bimbo Akintola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Femi Branch, Lizzy Jay, Patrick Doyle, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Scarlet Gomez, Tina Mba, and is directed by MO’ Nuel Chimobi.

Thicker Than Water

The movie follows Ese, a photojournalist who begins a search for her long-lost sister, only to discover that the disappearance is more sinister than she initially thought.

As she investigates, Ese uncovers a journal detailing her sister’s life and her links to a possible ritual killing ring.

Ese must navigate a web of secrets and lies, torn between paranormal and tangible threats, to uncover her sister’s fate.

Directed by Yomi E. Adejumo, the movie features Nollywood stars like Adaobi L. Dibor, Bimbo Ademoye, Taye Arimoro, and Damilola Ogunsi

Aburo

The story follows the young boy’s journey as he navigates his rough upbringing while facing a new path toward athletic stardom.

Directed by Yemi Morafa, the movie features stars like Gbemi Akinlade, Yemi Cregx, Charles Inojie, Efa Iwara, Darasimi Nadi, Peju Ogunmola, Maleek Sanni, Toni Tones, Wumi Toriola, and Junior-Prince Unigwe