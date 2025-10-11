Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

The weekend is here again. It can really be exhausting to search for movies to watch with family and friends after a long week at the office, but with New Telegraph’s top 5 movies to relish the weekend, you can never go wrong.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend In Cinema Or At Home

Here is the New Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

MEN’S CODE

Our first movie this weekend is titled Men’s Code. The story follows three women who embark on a mission to uncover the so-called “Men’s Code” in order to secure their relationships.

Their plans take an unexpected turn when one of them accidentally reveals the secret, leading to chaos and testing their relationships.

Directed by Chigozie Onoh, the movie features actors like Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Eddie Watson, Enyinna Nwigwe, Grace-Charis Bassey, Nse Ikpe Etim, Ramsey Nouah, and Yvonne Okoro.

KOMA

The second movie on our list this weekend is “Koma” and..Beyond Awakening. After generations of silence, a family must face a deep-seated curse that won’t let go of them.

Kama is a story of three generations bound together in a fight for love, freedom, and survival. The film explores how a family must confront its past in order to claim its future.

The movie features ace Nollywood actors such as Bolanle Ninalowo, Eso Dike, Lolade Okusanya, Tomi Oji and is directed by Kunle Awonusi.

ALMOST PERFECT

The third movie on our list this weekend is titled “Almost Perfect.”

The movie talks about a small-town girl who moves to Lagos to pursue her dreams of becoming a fashion designer and must overcome significant odds to achieve her goals. She learns that the biggest obstacle she faces is herself.

The movie features Nollywood actors including Bimbo Manuel, Detola Jones, Eso Dike, Kate Henshaw, Liquorose, Obinna Okenwa, Omowunmi Dada, Toke Makinwa and is Directed by Imoh Umoren.

GINGERRR

The fourth movie on our top list this weekend is titled “Gingerrr”. The story follows four women who are brought together by fate with a shared goal of escaping their current lives and seeking a better future through a daring robbery.

As the heist unfolds, their alliance is tested by personal betrayals and hidden motives that threaten to unravel their plans.

The movie features actors like Bisola Aiyeola, Blossom Chukwujeku, Bolaji Ogunmola, Faithia Williams, KieKie, Lateef Adedimeji, Mr Macaroni, Odunlade Adekola, Ogogo, Shaffy Bello, Timini Egbuson, Wumitoriola, and is directed by Yemi Morafa.

NINI

The fifth movie on our top list is titled “Nini”. The movie tells the story of a young woman raised under the strict religious values of her mother.

Her life is thrown into chaos when she falls in love and becomes pregnant before her wedding night. The events force her to make life-altering decisions and face a wave of judgment and family conflict.

The movie features actors like: Antar Laniyan, Chimezie Imoh, Francis Duru, Keppy Ekpenyong, Mariam Ugbashi, Tina Mbah, Yemi Blaq and the movie is directed by Dr Sam Idiagbonya