Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

The weekend is here again, and it’s a long one as the Eid-El-Fitri public holidays are around the corner. You may want to relax and chill at home with some amazing movies to make this year’s Eid celebration worthwhile.

So, you don't need to worry about surfing the internet looking for what to watch. New Telegraph has got you covered with our top 5 movies to watch this weekend to keep you entertained at home.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend

Here is the Saturday Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored as the world celebrate the completion of the holy month of Ramadan fast.

Finding Me

Our first movie is titled “Finding Me” It’s prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele’s movie which talks about a journey of self-discovery. It is about finding yourself, love, confidence, money, balance, or even trouble.

The film, written, directed, and produced by Funke Akindele, brings together a stellar cast: Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Femi Adebayo, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola).

Baby Farm

Our second movie is titled “Baby Farm” It is about Adanna, a pregnant woman, who unsuspectingly entrusts her twin babies to a renowned NGO, only to find herself trapped in a sinister baby farm operation.

The movie, produced by renowned movie producer, Mo Abudu, features stars like Langley Kirkwood, Jenny Stead, Joseph Benjamin, Onyinye Odokoro, Genoveva Umeh, Rita Dominic, and Tope Tedela.

The Masked King Our third movie, titled “The Masked King”, teases a kingdom on the brink, a ruler consumed by his choices, and a mother caught between loyalty and sacrifice. The film follows King Ensa as he turns against his subjects, forcing his mother to make a difficult decision to stand by her son or intervene for the greater good. As tensions rise, the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance. Directed by Uduak Obong Patrick, “The Masked King” stars Daniel Etim Effiong, Shaffy Bello, Uche Montana, Segun Arinze, Uzor Arukwe, Gideon Okeke, Jude Chukwuka, Bernard Raubenheimer, and Jenny Stead.

The Cartel

Our fourth movie for the weekend is titled “The Cartel”. It unravels a powerful and suspenseful tale of drugs, power play, betrayals, drug trafficking, and family violence.

The film takes audiences deep into the underbelly of crime, where loyalty is fleeting and survival is everything.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Nollywood’s finest, The Cartel boasts stellar performances from Bolanle Ninalowo, Broda Shaggi, Clarion Chukwurah, Eniola Badmus, Chika Ike, Nkechi Blessing, and many more.

I AM ANIS

Our last movie is titled “ I Am Anis”, a film inspired by true events. The story follows Anisola Williams, whose perfect day unravels in ways she never saw coming, bringing long-buried truths to the surface.

“I AM ANIS” is a story of rebellion, repercussions, and redemption.

The film stars Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Charles Inojie, Toyin Oshinaike, Lina Idoko, Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Rykardo Agbor, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Chimela Nwachukwu, Karen Spikes, and more.

