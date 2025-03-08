Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

Share

The weekend is here again and you may want to relax and chill after the busy schedule of first week of March. But it can be really exhausting to search for movies to watch with family and friends.

So, don’t you worry about surfing the internet looking for what to watch. New Telegraph has got you covered with our top 5 movies to watch this weekend to keep you entertained at home.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend At Home

Here is the Saturday Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

Suky

Our first movie for this weekend is titled “Suky”, which talks about a child born into the legacy of a legendary boxer.

Suky’s life takes a tragic turn after a devastating event. In the confines of a notorious prison, he discovers an underground Dambe boxing competition that offers a chance at freedom.

As Suky battles relentless opponents, he confronts his past, pain, and the price of redemption.

The movie is directed by Femi Adebayo and features stars like Bimbo Ademoye, Ibrahim Yekini, Tobi Bakre, James Damilare, Olarotimi Fakunle, Boma Akpore, and many more.

Penance

Our second movie for the weekend is titled “Penance”. The movie centers on Majekodunmi Alowonle, who finds himself entangled in serious allegations that challenge his past and present.

The film masterfully explores themes of accountability, redemption, and the far-reaching impact of one’s actions.

Directed and written by Awal Abdulfatai Rahmat, the film features a talented cast, including Wale Ojo, Uzoamaka Onuoha, and Greg Teddybear Ojefua.

A Country Called Ghana

Our third movie for the weekend is titled “A Country Called Ghana”, it follows the story of Professor Kwadwo Nkansah, the only educated person in a rural Ghanaian community.

He becomes entangled in an unexpected conflict when a group of foreigners, led by Ramsey Nouah, arrives to seize a valuable resource from the village for their nation.

The movie directed by Frank Ghabin Fiifi features stars like Kwadwo Nkansah, Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, Omar Krupp, Paa George, Afriyie Forson, and Michael Afranie.

Blackout

Our fourth movie for the weekend is Tilted: Blackout,” and it talks about a woman who wakes up to a life she doesn’t remember, a husband, two kids, and a past erased. As she fights to reclaim her truth, she uncovers a dark secret: the man beside her isn’t just her husband- he’s her captor.

The movie directed by Director Okechukwu Oku features stars like Padita Agu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ijele Ejiofor, Shirley Igwe, and Gideon Okeke

Reel Love

The fifth movie for the weekend is “Reel Love”. It tells the story of a young influencer whose unflattering video of his behavior goes viral and is persuaded to stage a fake romance with a sales assistant in order to win over his audience again.

It explores a love triangle, delving into themes of affection, customs, and unforeseen developments.

Directed by the legendary Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe, “Reel Love” features stars like Timini Egbuson, Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Muyiwa Ademola, Jay on Air, Hermes.

