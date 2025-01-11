Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

Share

The weekend is here again, After a long first week at the office you would want to relax and chill. It can be exhausting to search for movies to watch with family and friends.

So, don’t you worry about surfing through the internet looking for what to watch, New Telegraph has got you covered with our top 5 movies to watch this weekend to keep you entertained at home.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend At Home

Here is the New Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

Katangari Goes To Town

Our first movie this weekend is titled “Katangari Goes to Town” which talks about Katangiri, a retired police inspector turned village vigilante, who is summoned to Abuja to investigate a murder, he finds himself in a city full of secrets and lies.

Stripped of his authority and relying on his sharp instincts and faithful rifle, Jango, Katangiri must untangle family betrayals and hidden motives to uncover the truth. In this gripping tale, everyone is a suspect.

The movie directed by Reuben Reng and features stars like Segun Arinze, Ireti Doyle, Munachi Abii, Bethel Njoku, Gbubemi Ejeye, Sani Mu’azu, Patience Ujah, Rekiya Ibrahim Atta, Abdulfatai Otori.

Lisabi Part 2: A Legend Is Born

The second movie this weekend is “Lisabi Part 2: A Legend Is Born”

The Movie is an epic tale of the birth and rise of legendary folk hero Lísàbí Agbongbo-Akala, destined to save the Egba people in the face of a treacherous leader.

The movie Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan features Stars like Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Ibrahim Chattah, Mo Bimpe, Eniola Ajao, Liquorose Afije and Lateef Adedimeji.

It’s Our Wedding

The third movie this weekend is titled “It’s Our Wedding” and it talks about two mothers who wouldn’t let their kids get married because they’re archenemies.

The movie features stars like Chioma Chukwuka, Uche Jumbo, Michael Dappa, and Adegoke Peace.

Family Gbese

The fourth movie on our list is titled “Family Gbese”, this interesting movie talks about Mazi who just got engaged to his dream girl and landed a big promotion at his high-powered investment firm.

Everything’s going perfectly… until his mentor drops a bombshell request that threatens to blow up all his carefully crafted plans.

Will Mazi risk it all for the man who made his career, or will he keep his perfect life intact?

The movie is directed by, Michelle Bello and features Stars like Muyiwa Ademola, Lilian Afegbai, Teniola Aladese, Uzor Arukwe, Fathia Balogun, Iretiola Doyle, Mike Ezuruonye, Adeniyi Johnson, Seun Kentebe, Sandra Okunzuwa.

Teacher Dorcas

The last movie for today is titled “Teacher Dorcas”

This film follows the story of a teacher named Dorcas who loves her job and gives her all to educate her students. She helps a student who is impregnated to beat societal stigmas and get back to their education.

The movie features stars like Bimbo Ademoye, Lateef Adedimeji, and Ehis Perfect feature in this Uduak Isong production.

