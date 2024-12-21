Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

Share

The weekend is here again, and it’s also the festive season. It can be exhausting to search for movies to watch this holiday with family and friends, but it is important to note that movies bring family and friends together and create new experiences.

So, don’t you worry about surfing through the internet looking for what to watch, New Telegraph has got you covered with our top 5 movies to watch this weekend and in the holidays to keep you entertained at home or in the cinema?

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend At Home Or In Cinema

Here is the New Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

Christmas in Lagos

Our number one movie is titled “Christmas in Lagos” If you are looking for a Lagos Detty December movie, look no further, this movie is everything you need to have a memorable time off the busy week.

The movie talks about Fiyin who is convinced her best friend Elo is the love of her life, but is shocked when he returns home for the holidays with a secret fiancée.

It also talks about Gbemi being torn between her boyfriend and an old flame, while London-raised Ivie seeks a wild holiday but doesn’t count on falling for Ajani.

The movie Directed by Jadesola Osiberu features stars like Rayxia Ojo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Wale Ojo, Shalom C. Obiago, Ogbolu Bobby, Shaffy Bello, Ayra Starr, Teniola Aladese, Obinna Okenwa, Adekunle Gold.

A Danfo Christmas

Our number two movie for the weekend is titled “A Danfo Christmas”

It talks about a turbulent Christmas journey from Lagos to Idanre, Ondo State in a battered Danfo bus that pushes Akin and his family to their limits.

With family drama, a sharp-tongued mother-in-law, and life-changing decisions ahead, they face trials that test their resilience and redefine their future. Will they make it home or fall apart along the way?

The movie directed by Sebastian Ukwa features stars like Seun Kentebe, Valerie Odunukwe, Korede Lawal, Loveth Ogbene, Myde Glover, Junaid Olawale Morgan, Keyo Arikpo, Jibunor Emmanuel, Lydian John, with Patrick Doyle, Carol King.

The Waiter

The number three movie for the weekend is titled “The Waiter”

This action-themed movie follows a waiter who unexpectedly finds himself caught in the middle of a hotel invasion, leading to a chaotic series of events.

Directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Ayo Makun Productions, the film features a host of Nollywood stars, including Deyemi Okanlawon, Brain Jotter, Regina Daniels, Toke Makinwa, and William Uchemba, among many others.

A Night In 2005

Our number four movie for the weekend is titled “ A Night in 2005”

The movie revolves around Ife who had a fun night at a prom after-party in 2005, which quickly turns into her worst nightmare.

Ife carries a dark secret from that night into adulthood that continues to plague her everyday life.

The movie is Directed by, Temidayo Makanjuola and features stars like Harriet Akinola, Bimbo Akintola, Chris Akwarandu, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Taye Arimoro, Demi Banwo, and Iretiola Doyle.

Alakada: Bad And Boujee

Our number five spot is the movie “Alakada: Bad And Boujee”

This is the fifth film in the “Alakada” franchise, It offers a hilarious look at Yetunde a young woman from humble beginnings, who crafts a lavish lifestyle to fit in and struggles with the consequences of living a life built on lies just to get ahead in the online world.

The movie gives a sneak peek into the world of influencers and soft life culture.

The movie directed by Adebayo Tijani and Toyin Abraham features Chimezie Imo, Bimbo Ademoye, Odunlade Adekola, Olumide Oworu, Ini Edo, Kiekie, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, Ronke Odusanya, Bimbo Akintola, Lizzy Jay, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Yhemo Lee, and Portable.

