Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

After a stressful week, it can be challenging and exhausting to search for movies to watch over the weekend, however, it is important to unwind the week by relaxing, chilling, and watching movies.

Take a deep breath, New Telegraph has got you covered with our top 5 movies to watch this weekend and keep you entertained at home or in the cinema.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend At Home Or In Cinema

Here is the New Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

Trust me, you can never go wrong with any of the movies listed below.

Everybody Loves Jenifa

Taking our number one spot is the anticipated blockbuster movie, “Everybody Loves Jenifa”



Funke Akindele is set to break another box office record with Everybody Loves Jenifa after her 2023 movie, A Tribe Called Judah, became the highest-grossing cinema movie of all time in Nigeria.

The latest instalment in the beloved Jenifa series, Everybody Loves Jenifa, continues to follow the humorous and relatable journey of Jenifa, played by Funke Akindele.

The movie features notable actors such as Falz, Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, and Layi, among others.

Thin Line

Our number two spot goes to the movie “Thin Line” produced and directed by Mercy Aigbe.



The movie talks about a couple, both religious leaders, who see their lives turned upside down when Pastor Raymond suddenly finds himself interacting with a desperate sex worker.

However, things take a dark and unexpected turn when the sex worker is found dead, and all eyes and fingers point at Pastor Raymond, who may or may not be involved in her death.

The movie explores themes of betrayal, love, and the delicate balance between forgiveness and resentment.

The movie features stars like Mercy Aigbe, Uzor Arukwe, and Iyabo Ojo.

Seven Doors

Our number three movie for this weekend goes to “Seven Doors”, a limited series that transports viewers to 18th and 19th-century Nigeria, weaving intrigue with themes of love, power, and tradition

The series sees a Yoruba monarch with an Igbo wife whose union is threatened by a Hausa investor who arrives with a scheme that leaves the kingdom’s fate hanging on a thin thread.

As tensions mount, the story unravels against a backdrop of cultural forces that shape their world.

The movie features cast like Femi Adebayo, Chioma Akpotha Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Aisha Lawal, Yinka Quadri, Gabriel Afolayan amongst other notable actors.

Once Upon A Honeymoon

Our number four movie goes to “Once Upon A Honeymoon”

It talks about Sodineye and Pearl, two newlyweds, intensely in love, who begin to struggle in the early days of marriage after running into a series of unforeseen issues during their honeymoon.

The movie is Directed by Michael Akinrogunde and features stars like Efa Iwara, Diane Russet, Uzor Arukwe, Chy Nwakanma, Baaj

3 Working Days

Our number Five spot goes to the movie titled “ 3 Working Days”

The movie talks about, a father’s desperate race to save his son unfolds against the backdrop of Nigeria’s cashless policy.

Featuring Stars like Femi Adebayo, Mike Afolarin, Uzor Arukwe, Jones Detola, Gbubemi Ejeye, Odunaro Emmanuel, Mike Ezuruonye, Adokiye Horsfall, Nancy Isime, Seun Kentebe

