Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

As the holiday is upon us and we gear up to spend the festive season with family and friends, here are movies that will keep you entertained before and during this season.

Here is the New Telegraph compilation of Nigerian movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored.

Behind The Scenes

Our first movie is titled “Behind the Scenes”. This movie centres around Aderonke “Ronky-Fella” Faniran, a mother of two and successful real estate mogul, who is loved for her generosity.

But as everyone around her grows to expect her kindness, she gives until there’s nothing left, neglecting herself in the process.

Ace Nollywood actors in the movies are Destiny Etiko, Funke Akindele, Ibrahim Chatta, Inidinma Okjie, Iyabo Ojo, Tobi Bakre, Uzor Arukwe, and Victoria Adeleye.

The movie is proudly directed by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye.

A Very Dirty Christmas

Our second movie for today is “A Very Dirty Christmas”; this movie promises a wild and messy holiday story with “buried lies, poisoned deceit, and unspoken secrets” coming to light during the festive season.

It features Nollywood actors like Eucharia Anunobi, Femi Branch, Ik Ogbonna, Ini Edo, Josephina Otabor, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Taye Arimoro, Wumi Toriola, and is directed by Akay Mason.

Oversabi Aunty

Our third movie is titled “Oversabi Aunty”, this movie talks about Toun, a self-righteous church usher obsessed with “fixing” others, who turns family life into a moral battlefield.

Her holy overzealousness peaks at a disastrous wedding introduction, forcing her to confront the chaos she’s created. A witty dramedy about faith, family, and the fine line between devotion and delusion.

The movie features actors like Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Mike Ezuruonye, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ozain Ibadan, Queen Nwokoye, Sanusi Izihaq, Tana Adelana, Toyin Abraham, Toyin Afolayan, and is directed by Toyin Abraham.

Grandpa Must Obey

Our fourth movie for today is “Grandpa Must Obey”

The movie centres around Mr Okafor, who is left in charge of his energetic grandkids faces more chaos than he bargained for. But as the little troublemakers turn his world upside down, they teach him about forgiveness, hope, and the true meaning of family.

It features stars like Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bimbo Akintola, Yvonne Jegede, Darasimi Nadi and the movie is directed by Chibuzor Afurobi.

Son Of Iron

Our last movie for today is “Son of Iron”. Through dreams and spiritual encounters with his late grandfather, Kunle embarks on a journey of self-discovery, caught between honouring his father’s legacy and embracing his true calling.

The movie is directed by Tunde Olaoye and features stars like Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, Mr Macaroni (Adebowale Adedayo), Raph Niyi, Rykardo Agbor, and more