Relish The Weekend With These Top 5 Movies

Share

Weekend is here and we know is movie time. It is that time of the week when most people relax and relieve the week’s stress.

Is watching movies your way of unwinding and relaxing? Here is New Telegraph’s Top 5 Movie to watch this weekend.

Movies To Keep You Entertained This Weekend At Home Or In Cinema

Here is the compilation of both Nigerian and American movies to keep you entertained this weekend without being bored. Trust me, you can never go wrong with any of the movies listed below.

Offshoot

The first movie on our list is “Offshoot which talks about a character named Modesire.

Modesire was appointed as Head of the Investigation and Operations of the NDA after the demise of her boss.

However, She sees this as an opportunity to prove that she is more than capable of ridding the country of the drug menace that has been plaguing it in recent times.

The movie is directed by T. Steve Ayeny, with Stars like Kehinde Bankole, Kelechi Udegbe, Ibrahim Suleiman, David Jones David, Gregory Ojefua.

Canary Black

This American movie titled, ” Canary Black”, follows a character known as Avery Graves as she is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband.

The movie is directed by Pierre Morel featuring Stars like, Kate Beckinsale, Rupert Friend, Ray Stevenson, Jaz Hutchins, Goran Kostic, Ben Miles, Romina Tonkovic.

The Betrayed

The third movie on our list is “The Betrayed”. The movie follows Amarachi’s life as a picture-perfect fairytale. Until her husband is arrested for the murder of his girlfriend.

With a web of secrets tangled around him, Amarachi is thrown into a world of doubt. Will she uncover the truth, or is her dream life a shattered illusion?

The movie is directed by Zulumoke Oyibo, featuring Stars like Uche Montana, Gabriel Afolayan, Ibrahim Suleiman, Onuoha Aderonke, Jemima Osunde, Adunni Ade

Don’t Move

It follows a seasoned killer as he injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body shuts down.

The movie Director is Brian Netto, Adam Schindler, featuring Stars like Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Daniel Francis, Dylan Beam

Move Like A Boss

The movie talks about Joko, To save her father’s company from the hands of his greedy siblings, Joko is left with no option but to impersonate him.

Directed by Ekene Som Mekwunye with Stars like Nashaira Belisa, Denrele Edun, Nancy Isime, Jaiye Kuti, Moyo Lawal, Victoria Nwobodo, and Ik Ogbonna.

Share

Please follow and like us: