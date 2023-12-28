Religious Tolerance: NAHCON, NCPC Synergize For Smooth Conduct Of Pilgrimages

The Acting Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has hosted his counterpart from the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Dr Yakubu Pam, as part of creating mutual understanding and working relationship for the smooth conduct of both Muslims and Christian Pilgrimages.

The Christian Pilgrim Commission Chairman who was at the NAHCON office, on Thursday, extended hands of fellowship and cooperation while at the same time extending his warm congratulations to the newly appointed Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi.

In a press release signed by the Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the visit, was laden with goodwill and has served as a testament to the spirit of unity and cooperation between the two religious pilgrimage bodies.

She noted that recognizing the challenging terrain of pilgrimage journeys, the NAHCON Chairman acknowledged the importance of collaboration in traversing its operational complexities.

Mr. Jalal Arabi conveyed his gratitude to his Christian counterpart for the heartfelt visit. He described the Chairman of the Christian Pilgrims Commission as a brother and veteran in the field, highlighting the significance of patience, and shared experiences in navigating the trials associated with organizing pilgrimage.

Fatima added that Malam Arabi eulogized Rev. Pam’s visit as a pride to him.

Speaking the Executive Secretary of NCPC Rev. Dr. Pam expressed sincere wishes for the success of Malam Arabi in his new role and assured him of unwavering support.

He prayed for the Chairman’s victory even in demanding moments while expressing confidence that Malam Arabi would make Nigeria and humanity proud knowing his antecedents.

He said staff and country will celebrate Malam Jalal’s achievements eventually. Rev Dr Yakubu Pam was accompanied to the visit by a host of others among whom were, Mr Abu Okpanachi Director of Operations, Mr Barnabas Ali, Special Assistant to the ES, Mr Nkaiso Ndemenang, Deputy Director and Head Planning, Research and Program Development, Mr Celestine Toruka Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations as well as Mrs Charlin Makai Head of Protocol.

Fatima explained that the exchange of goodwill between the leaders of Christian and Muslim pilgrimage commissions reaffirms the commitment to harmonious coexistence and joint efforts in addressing the unique challenges posed by pilgrimage activities.