Religious Tolerance Crucial For Peaceful Co-Existence – Dalyop

A member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Dalyop Fom, has identified religious tolerance as a crucial element in achieving development and peaceful coexistence in the State and Nigeria at large.

According to the federal lawmaker, religious tolerance forms the bedrock of development in every society, emphasizing the need for traditional, religious, and ethnic group leaders to interact and exchange ideas to restore peace.

Dalyop made these remarks during a feast he organized with religious and traditional leaders, as well as heads of security agencies from Riyom and Barkin Ladi, to discuss the way forward for peaceful coexistence in his constituency.

Speaking at the event held at Gwol Hotel, Barkin Ladi, the Lawmaker stressed the need for stakeholders to work together to achieve unity and harmony in their communities.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting, held during the end of the fasting period with both Muslim and Christian leaders, was to foster unity and tolerance in a community affected by insecurity.

Expressing sadness over past conflicts in his constituency, he urged stakeholders to collaborate with security agencies to address security challenges in the area.

Dalyop expressed hope that the peace meeting, held during the Muslim celebration, would promote religious tolerance.

He reminisced about his childhood when Christians and Muslims shared meals and participated in activities together, expressing his desire to revive that spirit of unity.

“We should embrace one another. Nigerians need to love one another and understand that this country belongs to all of us. It is also important to support our leaders, pray for them, and contribute positively to the country’s growth,” he said.

The Lawmaker, who defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2024 due to internal crises within his former party, urged his constituents to have faith in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He assured them that the President has the best interests of Nigerians at heart and is working to ensure development reaches all parts of the country.

“As Nigeria continues to face various challenges, which will soon be overcome, let us embrace the power of love, compassion, and collective effort in building a better future for all,” he added.

Stakeholders, including Muslim and Christian clerics, traditional leaders, and security agency heads, commended the initiative, describing it as timely and necessary.

They all emphasized the importance of religious tolerance in achieving peaceful coexistence and development in the State.

