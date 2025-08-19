Religious Propaganda Won’t Intimidate Me – Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, recounted how he rejected pressure from some individuals who urged him to organize a special prayer session to “sanctify” his office when he assumed duty as minister.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ₦50 billion Phase 2 Greater Abuja Water Supply Project in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Wike said he was warned about “demonic manipulations” that allegedly control ministers once they assume office.

The minister also accused some civil servants of sponsoring political blackmail against him through a group of faceless local contractors.

According to him, debts running over ₦5 billion were inherited from fraudulent contracts allegedly awarded before his appointment. He said the contractors, with backing from some civil servants, had resorted to hiring protesters to mount pressure on him.

“Even if they set up their beds in front of my office or at strategic places, I will never be intimidated to listen to them,” Wike declared.

On the water project, Wike explained that it was awarded in 2022 before President Bola Tinubu assumed office but that the president directed its completion in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This project rehabilitation of phase two was awarded in 2022 to the tune of not less than ₦50 billion, before we were appointed as ministers. But by the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, the directive was given that water is life, water is an essential service, and we must carry it out for the residents of Abuja,” he said.

Wike added that with Phase 1 already completed, the Federal Executive Council has recently approved Phases 1, 3, and 4 of the scheme to further expand water supply across Abuja.

“This shows our unflinching support for basic infrastructure,” he said.