Religious harmony, My priority – Olubadan

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arulefa I), has once again emphasized the need for religious harmony in order to achieve meaningful development.

The monarch said this in a press release issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, shortly after the courtesy visit paid to the Olubadan by delegates from Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria at Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

While receiving the delegates led by the Provost of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Oba Ladoja assured them of religious harmony in Ibadanland, noting that there is no family compound in Ibadan without adherents of the various religions, particularly African Traditional Religion (ATR), Islam, and Christianity.

“Ibadanland is an indivisible entity that cannot be divided based on differences in religious affiliation, but instead, we strongly believe that we are of the same blood before making the choice of our different religions,” the monarch asserted.

“Any traditional ruler, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, is the father of all religions, and as such, he has to educate his subjects on the need for peaceful co-existence, religious tolerance, love for one another, and to do away with religious bigotry, persecution, holier-than-thou attitudes, and any form of religious crisis for peace to reign supreme,” he admonished his fellow traditional title holders.

The First Class Oba and the Chairman of Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs assured all religious faithful that they could go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation, intimidation, or persecution.

He appreciated Archbishop Joseph Akinfenwa and his delegates for the courtesy visit and gave them royal blessings.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the delegates, Very Rev’d Olusegun Faleye, Provost of the Cathedral of St. James the Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, delivered a written invitation from Ibadan Diocesan of the Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria, to the Olubadan of Ibadanland as a Royal Father at the opening ceremony of the 1st session of the 25th Synod, tagged as the valedictory synod of the Diocesan Bishop, having served for 26 years, and 40 years of active service to the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

Very Rev’d Olusegun Faleye prayed for Oba Ladoja, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, and Ibadanland at large.

Gracing the occasion were Oba (Sir) Kolawole Adegbola, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Biodun Kola-Daisi, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Salawudeen Amidu Ajibade, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba Dauda Abiodun Azeez, the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland; and Chief (Mrs) Bola Doherty, among others.