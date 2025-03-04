Religious Harmony: DG DSS Hosts Christian, Muslim Leaders

Share

As part of measures to promote religious Harmony in the country, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Adeola Ajayi, hosted leaders of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) as well as Muslim Ummah in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The special occasion (Iftar) was to mark the beginning of Ramadan.

In his remarks, the DGSS said: “This event demonstrates my commitment to fostering unity, religious tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, especially during important spiritual periods like Ramadan and the Lenten season.”

Ajayi assured of ongoing efforts by the secret service to rally all relevant religious organisations in a bid to strengthen unity and religious harmony in the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the interfaith gathering was attended by prominent religious leaders from both faiths.

In his remarks, Chairman of the CCN, Reverend Sabonyaro, was quoted as saying: “Ajayi has demonstrated true love for others, which is the core of the Christian faith.

“Though Nigeria’s diverse faiths, cultures, and ethnic groups present challenges, proper harnessing can yield positive results and make Nigeria an example for other nations”

Among the Muslim faithful and scholars at the historic breaking of fast were Secretary General Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Khalid Aliyu Abubakar, Senior Imams, National Mosque Abuja, Kabir Adam, Harun Muhammad Eze, Imam National Mosque.

“While speaking, Abubakar noted that Ajayi, despite being the son of a Christian cleric, thought it significant to assemble Muslims and Christians across the Federal Capital (FCT) to the break of the Muslim fast, stressing that the DSS boss “made history.”

“He commended the DG for his pragmatic leadership style, bridge building, and the sense of unity with which he convened the event. Abubakar prayed for Allah’s wisdom upon the DG to help overcome the challenges of securing Nigeria”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

