Religious Affairs Ministry, AGILE Partner To Promote Girls’ Education In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Ministry for Religious Affairs has collaborated with the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) to engage Islamic Ulama in promoting girls’ education across the state.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the partnership aims to support the successful implementation of the girls’ education project.

In preparation for the upcoming AGILE renovations and construction of over 4,408 schools, scheduled to commence in February this year.

Prof Jabir Sani Maihulla, State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, expressed his ministry’s commitment to partnering with organizations that support education, health, and societal development.

He stated that the collaboration with AGILE will encourage and improve girl child education in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Maihulla, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Sani Labaran, emphasized the importance of working with AGILE to improve the situation, especially in rural areas.

By coordinating with Ulamas and Islamic preachers, the ministry aims to deliver the same message to their audience, ultimately changing the current situation of girls’ education before the end of the project.

Dr Mansur Buhari Isa, State Coordinator of the AGILE project, emphasized the importance of Ulama involvement.

“As Ulama, they should be involved in all AGILE activities in their communities. They will serve as the eyes and ears of their society, ensuring the project’s success.”

The project aims to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment for improving girls’ education in Sokoto State.

To achieve this, Ulama are expected to collaborate with the School-Based Management Community (SBMC) in their respective areas to monitor and safeguard for better results.

A one-day engagement meeting was held with grassroots Ulama from the 23 local government areas at the Sultan Muhammad Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies in Sokoto.

The meeting aimed to educate Ulama about the project’s objectives, activities, and importance.

