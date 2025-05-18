Religion, Weapon To Demand For Better Governance, Says Sanwo –Olu’s Aide

Share

Reverend Bukola Adeleke is the Special Adviser on Christian Matters to the Lagos State Governor. In this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, Adeleke bares his mind on issues in the Christian Community

What are your perceptions of the religious landscape in Lagos State and its implications on your role as the SSA on Christian matters in Lagos State?

As you all know, in Lagos State, we have an interfaith relationship between the Muslims and Christians, which is at the state and local government levels. At the state level, we have co-chairmen who are the CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) Chairman and Grand Chief Imam, and the head of blocs from CAN are members of the Nigerian Inter-religious Council.

The focus is to promote peace and togetherness, and that is why you can see that there is religious harmony in Lagos State, because we do things together. We have Organised activities that bring us together. This helps to promote peace, which is why there is religious harmony. We also organize programmes on religious tolerance because every 16th of November is World Tolerance Day. It is a day where we invite both faiths to a scheduled programme and talk more on issues that can bring a positive impact to our nation. We also organize panel sessions events where there are diverse contributions from speakers, and also involve our youth to make it inclusive. This has led to more tolerance and fewer criticisms on both sides. Note that our religious leaders are part of our security meetings at senatorial districts and commissioning, too. Kudos to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for providing a conducive environment for religious faith to thrive.

Does this include the traditionalists, too?

I can’t say much about that for now because it’s not in my portfolio, but I believe we are co-existing.

What efforts are you making in educating the citizens on the rights of Christians and embracing other religions?

We dialogue through the Christian Association of Nigeria, seminars, and other channels. We orient the citizens to be law-abiding, embracing peace because, without peace, there won’t be a place for people to gather and worship.

A former Chief of Army Staff, General T. Y. Danjuma, called on Christians to take up arms to defend themselves in the wake of the worsening insecurity in the North, where Christians are being killed by invaders. What is your take on this?

I have stayed in the north before, and while I was there, we had no issues of insecurity, Boko Haram, and its likes. Here in the South West, there are inter-religious marriages and there is no rancour. As regards self-defence, I believe our law enforcement agencies and military personnel should be encouraged to do more in terms of protecting lives and property. Encouraging Christians to carry arms…because nobody knows when they will strike. Even before you pick up your guns or arms, they would have done what they came to do. Carrying guns or arms, we still need to appeal to our law enforcement agencies to do more, and that is because they have been doing it.

Will you take up arms yourself?

I can’t answer that question now because the situation will tell, but those in the north should make their decision.

How do you advise the government on policies that promote Christian faith, because more is done during the visitation to the holy land of Jerusalem?

It’s not about that only because other states can emulate Lagos State in terms of way we treat our religious leaders and how the government encourages them. They are part of the system and our fathers in the faith. They pray for us and yet scold us when necessary.

There have been calls to cut down on the cost of governance. What is your take on states sponsoring trips to the holy land?

It is the government that will decide on that, and besides, isn’t it part of the dividends of democracy?

What’s your take as a young person on the issue of social vices amongst young people, especially the use of drugs and other offences?

There is a need for continuous education for our young people by letting them know the disadvantages of taking drugs. The government cannot do it alone, as the responsibility lies with parents to ensure that they get involved in the lives of their children. A proverb says,” Charity begins at home.” How are parents treating their wards at home? We can’t neglect our responsibilities and blame the government. Parents need to take up the responsibility of tending to their children.

What have been your challenges so far as a Special Adviser on Christian Matters to the state government?

Everything is going on fine, and any challenge that comes up after, I find ways of meeting the challenge I may be faced with. Kudos to the governor for always giving a listening ear.

How will you measure the success of your initiatives?

So far, there has been religious harmony amongst our faith in Lagos State, and that’s very important.

