Religion: The bizzare nature of vigils

Share

•It’s sad to associate ugly happenings with it –Ogedengbe

Religious services at night are supposed to be periods when men seek to be in solemn union with their Creator. But, such hitherto pious endeavours appear to be bringing grief to homes in recent times, according to this report by ISIOMA MADIKE.

Not long ago, Stella, a Facebook user, shared a sad news on her wall. It was the brutal murder of a pastor, identified only as Rev. Evans of Good News City Church, inside his church in Abuja.

The pastor, it was gathered, was murdered while having a lone vigil. He was said to be barely alive when help came but gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

Before the Abuja incident, a pregnant woman was said to have been crushed to death in Aba, Abia State. 15 others were also said to have sustained serious injuries during the ill-fated vigil when an articulated vehicle lost control, smashing over 10 vehicles, including tricycles, in the process.

In another tragic development, 13 persons collapsed as a result of suffocation caused by fumes from a generator during an inter-denominational fellowship at the Young Peoples Christian Fellowship somewhere in the South East.

Similarly, a Redeemed pastor was reportedly knifed to death in a Port Harcourt parish vigil not long ago. Police in Rivers State, who confirmed the death, said that the pastor was stabbed during a vigil at one of the church’s parishes.

According to reports, the church was having a vigil when about 3am on the said Friday, a strange man walked in to stab the pastor. Seven ladies, who went for vigil for deliverance in another new generation church, located at 2nd Cemetery Road, Benin-City, were allegedly raped by armed bandits, who stormed the church about 4am on the fateful day

What was supposed to be an all-night marathon prayer session, tagged ‘Koboko Night’, meant to cast out demons tormenting some members of the church, turned sour as the masked armed robbers, numbering six, shot sporadically, ordering the members to go back to the church shortly after they said the final prayers to depart the church.

The media, indeed, is replete with other tales of woes. Some time ago, an incident was reported in the Maryland area of Lagos State where a group of Nigerians were said to be having a vigil. The participants of the ill-fated all-night prayer were found dead the following morning with no one to explain the cause of the unfortunate incident.

But, investigations later revealed that the victims suffocated to death, inhaling poisonous carbonated air emitting from the generator that the church left on till morning. Many have also died in road accidents on their way to the various religious camps, especially those situated along Lagos-Ibadan Highway or on their way home after the prayers.

Others have equally lost highly valuable and precious property to robbers. Cars are stolen on the camp grounds. Stealing has, indeed, become the hallmark of many of such vigils. While prayers are going on, the women in particular, will leave their bags, handsets and even their toddlers.

It is in this hectic period that those who come to steal would perpetrate their act. There have equally been stories of missing children at the vigils.

The above narratives are some of the reported sour incidents during vigils in Nigeria. There are many more awful happenings during such gatherings such as petty thieves who often use these vigils as a cover for their nefarious activities.

Criminals also use such occasions to vandalise cars of fellow worshippers while prayers are going on inside churches. But, the most disturbing is sex within the holy places. There have been stories of both consensual, usually between two adults or defiant teenagers, and non-consensual sex during vigils.

The non-consensual are usually abuse of minors by pedophiles. Incidentally, most of these criminals are said to be active church members.

A pastor in one of the new generation churches, who prefers to remain anonymous, told this reporter that such happenings are as old as humanity itself.

He said: “I’m surprised that people are shocked to hear some of these things. Nigerians should not also forget that holy places house both the righteous and sinners? There are bound to be criminals within worship centres; that is where many of them are ‘arrested’ for the kingdom. Have you even forgotten that Christ Himself came for the sinners?

“The only thing organisers of those vigils should emphasise in their preaching and prayers would be for God to touch the hearts of such criminals and use them for useful things that will advance the Kingdom’s work.

“It also calls for more vigilance on the part of the security departments of those churches. It is their duty to make sure such things do not happen during such pious hours. It is, indeed, unsettling for such news to be coming out of such places. That, definitely, would tend to discourage many would-be members.”

For Bishop Steven Ogedengbe, President of Inter-Faith Prayers Network and Presiding Bishop of Evangelical Ministries Wisdom Chapel, Lagos, “it is sad to be hearing or associating ugly happenings like these with vigils.

“Well, I wouldn’t doubt what you are saying happens in most night vigils because you must have done your investigation before coming up with this. But I haven’t witnessed any of those things in any of our gatherings; this is why it’s news to me.

“All I can say now is a prayer that can touch the hearts of such criminals so they can turn a new leaf.”

However, many have questioned the necessity of these vigils.

Sheik Habib Abdullahi, Rector, Murka Arabic and Islamic Training School, Agege-Lagos, does not seem to believe in the gathering of Muslims in a place or Mosque for Tahajjud. Abdullahi is of the opinion that Tahajjud should be done individually and quietly.

“Allah told Prophet Muhammad in Surat 17 part 15 verse 78 to perform Assalatu from midday till darkness of the night and recite the Qur’an in the early morning prayers and in some parts of the night.

“The injunction was meant to be observed individually and not collectively as it is done nowadays,” Abdullahi said.

But, Alhaji Abduluwahim Ibrahim, the Imam of the Oluwakemi Central Mosques along Onibeju Street in Shangisha Magodo GRA, Ketu, Lagos, tends to disagree with Abdullahi when he told this reporter that vigil is a command from the Almighty Allah and it has a divine connotation in Islam.

“God said that in part of the night you are required to hold vigil so that your God can elevate you in a very high esteem. Also, you are to choose a very good portion of the Qur’an to recite very well in holding a vigil. In Islam, there are two kinds of vigils; the prayer vigil that has to do with standing and bowing.

“The supplication vigil, which involves sitting down and doing some praises to God after which you intercede on behalf of yourself, your family, the nation and any supplication you need to make or do to God. And this has always been the format through which Islam has been conducting their vigils,” the Imam said.

Ibrahim, however, said that religious leaders have a huge role to play in this instance, because “they are not leading according to the injunction and dictates of God. Also, the government should look for a way to regulate the activities of those that hold their vigils on the expressway.

“It should create a good and well organised parking space for cars that are coming in for the programmes as well as use trained security personnel to monitor individuals on how they move whenever there are services.”

Like Ibrahim, Venerable Olugbenga Oniye, former Vicar of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Abule Egba, Lagos, also said there is a spiritual expectation by every church to keep a vigil.

“Put it this way, God does not sleep nor slumber; your enemies, powers and principalities, not that they are gone, but they are in their quest or effort trying to achieve their own goals. They hardly sleep; you can imagine it’s just like armed robbers, who won’t sleep because at 12 midnight, they would be planning and strategising on how to go for operation.

“They are all on the same frequency all over the world and, of course, that has made it a necessity for every church to put in place, maybe monthly, a vigil to set up their counter-attack with God, who does not sleep nor slumber. But, it is usually by revelation or through vision through which an assembly of vigil can be called.

“If God reveals to anyone that the church must come together, there must be an assembly tonight to pray for the nation, family or church, as long as it is a directive from God, the church must obey. The pastor can also through revelation, through a message call for a vigil. So, it’s not something that can be overlooked; it can be called up anytime,” Oniye said.

In recent times, Nigerian churches and mosques appear to have redefined aggression against Satan through vigils. Though Biblical, vigils have been elevated to high heavens in this clime, as many now believe more than ever before on the efficacy of vigils as if it is a new addition to the Holy Bible.

Pastors are quick to quote sections of the Bible to support the claim that vigil is a Biblical injunction.

They easily make references to Jesus Christ, who they say the Bible recorded to have performed the first known vigil in Matthew 26:36- 46. Other references are: Paul and Silas, Acts 16:25, Hezekiah, 2 Kings 20: 1-10, Nehemiah 9:3 and Mary Magdalene, Matthew 28.

It has also become fashionable to see these pastors talk about cleansing, casting and binding.

They often would ape the prophets of old. They quote passage after passage of the Bible, engaging verbal punches, and supposedly casting out lecherous evil spirits, knocking them, as they say, senseless into nothingness.

As they reel off the word of God in incredible speed, the devotees, most times in circle formation would respond with shouts of Amen, Holiness, and Alleluia, much in the manner of those caught in the terminal throes of death, muttering unintelligible, perhaps, celestial words.

The Muslim faithful are not totally left behind as they have also joined the scramble to hold vigils. Indeed, religion has become big business for some church and mosque operators and an irresistible pastime for worshippers, most of whom go to churches and mosques in search of miracles to solve their various problems.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) led by its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, a former mathematics lecturer at the University of Lagos, triggered a kind of revolution in Christendom back in 1999.

Adeboye had started a kind of vigil that is now known as “Holy Ghost Festival” at the church’s Redemption Camp Arena, located at kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The camp is a small town with many auditoriums for worshippers, offices, guest houses and residential quarters. It was later expanded to accommodate more worshippers. It is always a beehive of activities. RCCG is one of the Pentecostal churches in the country with a large population.

Like everything Nigerian, the bug of Holy Ghost Festivals soon caught up with several other denominations, especially among Pentecostals. A large number of religious leaders now hold the enlarged vigils mostly at month ends either in their churches and mosques or relocate like the RCCG to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

And most Nigerians have come to align with the vigils believing that the God of miracle resides along the ever busy highway.

The multitude in Moses’ time was a great one but it could pale into insignificance when compared to the large mass of people that descend on the Camps during the vigils. And, as in Biblical times, the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway multitude also seek their own Canaan, going to God with legions of problems confronting them in a nation where almost everything that makes life worth living, has gone wrong.

For Muslims, the month-end vigil sessions usually start by 9 p.m. By quarter to midnight, the Chief Missioner (Imam) would ask everybody present to go and perform ablution (washing of hands and legs).

He would then start praising God and beseeching His blessings upon Prophet Muhammad, urging those who have left the comfort of their homes to observe the night, seeking the bounty of Allah here in the ephemeral and His mercy and forgiveness in the hereafter.

The shouts of Laa ilaaha illa-llahu, Muhammadu Rasuululah (There is no other God but Allah; Muhammad is His messenger) will then take over the night.

By the time the vigil takes off by midnight, the shouts of joy of those present could literally be heard in Mecca and Medina. This is followed by the recitation of the Holy Qur’an and chanting a range of Qur’an invocations from Istighfar, Tahzil, Talunid to Salaat alan- Nabiyyi.

The congregation, led by the Iman, also observes a number of rakats (prayers). It is believed that such vigils allow for the dispatch of thousands of angels into the world to say Amin to the supplicating prayers being offered.

Little wonder, Karl Marx, the German popular for his socialist writings, who, in one of his works, ‘Critique of the Hegelian Philosophy of Rights’, stated: “Religion is the sign of the oppressed creature.”

Marx did not stop there. In another instance, he also saw religion as “the Opium of the Masses.”

There are other philosophers, who equally view religion as a belief in the worship of some powers greater than mortal man. They believe it to be a bridge to the supernatural realm and an expressive measure of human, spiritual and material science as well as a continuation of wisdom by systematic approach.

Yet, a few others believe there could be glaring cases of hypnotism in all of these. Incidentally, Marx’s statements, some say, are beginning to make sense in Nigeria.

For proof, there is hardly any day in the country that people are not swamped with religious advertisements, giving notice of either the formation of one church group or the other, or handbills and flyers announcing crusades and special healings by churches, and recently, mosques.

It is, undoubtedly, an everyday process of supplication, praying and worshipping by members of these religious sects.

Many have come to believe, however, that the Nigerian style of worship can only be tolerated in a society stretched on the rack of ignorance, disease and poverty, which they believe to be a common characteristic of today’s Nigerian society.

Share

Please follow and like us: