Relief in Sight for Obudu Mountain Resort as Cross River Govt Signs N3.7B Airport Project

Succour in sight for Obudu Mountain Resort, which is not only Cross River State but Nigeria’s foremost and unique mountain resort, with global appeal but abandoned over the years, as the state Governor, Bassey Otu, has signed N3.7 billion for the completion of Obudu Cargo and Passenger Airport project, billed for completion within six months.

This is as he disclosed that the state government has attracted an Irish aviation company to build and manage an aviation training school in Bebi, Obanliku. According to the governor, “The sum of N3.7 billion has also been made available by the State Government for the completion of the Obudu Cargo and Passenger Airport, which is part of efforts to turn Cross River into an aviation hub.

The governor also gave assurance on completion of all abandoned and completed government projects since 1999, stressing that the debt repayment plan of the state has been restructured to allow the state some space to achieve its first vision of making sure that every individual, both indigenes and residents alike, enjoy the dividends of democracy.

"On our debt portfolio, the State Gov- ernment has successfully restructured our debt repayment so as to give room for development projects," said Otu.

As part of easing access to the mountain resort, the state government revealed plans to build a-state-of-the-art electric trains from Calabar to Obudu. This is as he stated that, “My administration is mainly focused on completing existing projects from 1999 till date instead of embarking on new ones, the construction of this railway line is crucial to alleviate the current transportation issues in the state.

“We are fully committed to not only kick-starting this project but we will also ensure its successful completion within the lifespan of my administration.’’ To transform the state into a transit hub and evacuation corridor, the governor said that the State Government has attracted an Irish Aviation Company to build and run an Aviation Training School in Bebi Obanliku.

He further informed that the state government will undertake the payment of full tuition fees for all the indigenes of the state enrolled in the institution.