Relief as Airlines Count Cost Of Airspace Closures As ECOWAS Lifts Suspension

The suspension of sanctions imposed on Niger, Guinea and others by ECOWAS has come with so much relief for airlines and others overflying especially the Nigerien airspace.

While the suspension lasted, aircraft especially overflying Niger’s airspace were incurring huge costs of fuel, and longer journeys by circumventing the country’s airspace.

A top air traffic controller with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) who spoke on condition of anonymity said international airlines to and from Nigeria and airlines from Niger and other countries under ECOWAS sanctions were incurring huge costs on fuel by taking longer routes to get to their destination, adding that the cost to airlines would be in the region of over $5billion.

The source said it is a welcomed development as airlines and aviation would save huge amounts of money and the risks associated with airspace closures.

The Niger’s junta closed its airspace late last year in response to the West African regional bloc after ignoring its deadline to rein- state the country’s ousted president or face the threat of military intervention.

A former Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nnamdi Udoh who spoke to Sunday Telegraph said the action of Niger led automatically to elongation of flight routes, congestion of airspace, and more fuel consumption as the aircraft are expected to circumvent the closed airspace and take longer routes to get to their destinations.

Most European airlines in and out of Nigeria go around or through Mali, Algeria, and longer routes to fly into Nigeria or fly out of the country; a situation that costs carriers huge amounts of money in fuel, wear, and tear of equipment, and longer period.

He said: “Lagos to London or any European country takes a longer time. It also has a lot of wear and tear on aircraft. The closure of airspace of Niger would lead to elongation of the route, congestion of air- space, fuel consumption as a result of circumvention.”