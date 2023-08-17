Reli To Train 500 Youths In It, Digital Marketing, Others

An entrepreneurship advocacy organisation, Reli Group has commenced the second edition of its entrepreneurship skill acquisition programme for the youths in Lagos State. No fewer than 500 youths are being targeted to be trained in Information Technology, Digital Marketing, and others to become entrepreneurs in their chosen careers.

Sponsored by Grooming Centre, a financial institution in Ejigbo Lagos, the 8-week programme, which commenced on Saturday, August 12, 2023, will be on till October 2023. According to the organiser of the programme, the participants will be trained in different aspects of entrepreneurship including Information Technology, Digital Marketing, Hair Styling, Bead Making, Shoe Making, and others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the programme yesterday, the CEO of Reli Communications Ltd., Mr. Emmanuel Anyagwa, said the programme is targeted at reducing unemployment among the youths in the country. He said about 500 participants are to be trained in the aspects they have the capacity to master and that will be of use for them to develop small-scale businesses. “We are interested in promoting entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

We want to create jobs for the youths, we want to reduce unemployment, we want to reduce poverty and the best way we can do this is to train the youths in various skills so that they can have the foundational knowledge of business acumen. We target students and every other per- son so that they don’t depend on the government to look for unavailable jobs after their graduation. “After the training, the participants will be taught business management so that they know how to set up a small business and how to manage their businesses.

We also have partnered with some financial institutions where our trainees can get loans to start their businesses after they might have acquired the relevant skill and that is why we are also training them in the aspect of business management. “The programme is designed so that the beneficiaries will be able to learn during the period with practicals,” he added. Anyagwa, therefore, appealed to the government and other individuals to support such initiatives to eradicate unemployment in the country.

Also speaking, the CEO of Grooming Centre, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka said there are various loan schemes that the would-be entrepreneurs can tap from his company to start and or develop their businesses. Nwabunka, who was represented by the Head of Business Sustainability, Louis Orioha, urged the participant to excel in whatever they learn to provide distinct products and or services for the Nigerian market. He said though the economy is tough, Nigeria has a wider market for any local product or service if they are unique.

“Make sure you create a unique product or service, there is a huge market for whatever you produce and the financial institutions are ready to support those SMEs that are unique with reasonable loans,” he said. Rev. Fr. Moses Ojobo of SS Peter and Pall Catholics Church, Ejigbo where the training is taking place, said the church is partnering with the organizer to make sure the youths in the community benefit from the programme. He said the church would also monitor the participants after the training and provide whatever it can to make sure the trainees make use of the skills acquired to their advantage.

He, therefore, urged them to learn with all their hearts and make sure they master every aspect of the training, telling them to see the programme as a golden opportunity that must not be compromised. He said: “We shouldn’t sit down and expect the opportunity to come, we have to go for it. I sincerely want to thank the Reli Group for this opportunity for the Paris community to benefit from the programme.”