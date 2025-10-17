The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has kicked against the planned protest championed by human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, on Friday, October 17, in Lagos.

According to him, the self-acclaimed revolutionary has, once again, demonstrated his uncanny ability to trivialise serious national issues in his endless pursuit of attention and cheap popularity.

He said, “It is both baffling and laughable that Sowore, a man with no cultural or political connection to the Southeast, now parades himself as the rallying point of Ndigbo.”

He, however, said that it is sheer mockery and an insult to the people of deep intellect, courage, and history for him to imagine that he can speak for or lead Ndigbo at this time and age.

Oladejo queried: “Why is Sowore weeping more than the bereaved? Why is he pontificating loudly on a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction? Is this about justice, or merely another desperate audition for public relevance?

The Publicity Secretary said Sowore, who endlessly chants the mantra of democracy and rule of law, now openly undermines both by inciting protests over a case that is actively being handled by the judiciary.

He said this contradiction exposes his activism as a theatre of convenience – noisy, shallow, and opportunistic.

Oladejo said: “Ndigbo do not need a political wanderer borrowed robes to define their interests or struggles. They know their leaders, they understand their challenges, and they are perfectly capable of engaging the system with wisdom and dignity – not with Sowore’s brand of social media dramatics.

“It is therefore imperative to remind Mr Sowore that matters before the court are not to be tried on the street