Release Your Inner Diva With Bodycon Dress

Do you have a tight bodycon dress in your closet that you are yet to wear? The thought of its form-fitting, figure-hugging cut is enough to make you shudder with self-consciousness? Well, not anymore! Saturday Telegraph will give you few useful styling tips for wearing a bodycon dress that will help you highlight your inner diva and feel fabulous! The bodycon dress isn’t just simply the tightest dress on offer.

It is actually all about creating a beautifully tailored fit that flatters and highlights a woman’s curves. Bodycon dresses are everywhere and people believe that these tight dresses are simply not for everyone. Contrary to that belief, to look and feel like a diva one must master the art of wearing a bodycon dress. They add certain dynamism to your current closet and wearing them with confidence will only up the allure.

It may hug you all over, but you can still use it to flaunt your best as- sets. An essential tip to consider when wearing bodycon dress is the fact that, you cannot go wrong with a strapless dress or even a halter neck can show off toned shoulders and killer collarbones. A super short length can flaunt gorgeous legs; the trick is to pick one that accentuates your best feature. While purchasing a bodycon dress, avoid thin flimsy materials like jersey which will not only cling to your body but also accentuate and exaggerate wrong areas.

Ensure that you choose a dress made with a thicker material which won’t accentuate supposed problem areas. Bodycon dress is simple yet versatile making it the perfect dress for any occasion, it’s easy to pull off and suits most body types. You can opt for a conservative look or a risqué look. The fact is, there are a number of ways to wear this dress and look stylish altogether.

TIPS

To smoothen bulges, flatten a not so flat tummy, conceal panty lines and make you overall feel fantastic, wear shaping underwear.

Whether you prefer mini or midi dresses, the off shoulder look works for both. You can wear this outfit to a garden party, wedding or family event.

For a polished look, add a well-cut blazer to your ensemble to also make it office appropriate.

A bodycon dress is the epitome of glamour and pairing it with flats will leave much to be desired from your look.

Pair your dress with some dangling earrings, a watch or even just a simple clutch for an elegant look.

Detailing like ribbed and paneling adds personality to the dress and gives it a neater and more structured look.

Darker colours are way more flattering than lighter colours and are sure to give you the confidence boost you need!