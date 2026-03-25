Release Or Prosecute Sheikh Sani Khalifa – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the immediate release of Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Sani Khalifa Zaria, describing his continued detention without trial as a grave violation of his fundamental rights.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office, noted that Sheikh Khalifa has reportedly been held since December 2025 over allegations of involvement in a coup plot, “yet has not been formally charged before any court of law.”

The former vice president said his prolonged detention, without due process, raises serious constitutional and human rights concerns.

Atiku noted that even a subsisting order of the Federal High Court directing that the cleric be presented in court has been ignored, an action, he described as a direct affront to the rule of law and judicial authority.

“There can be no democracy without strict adherence to the rule of law.

“No security agency is above the Constitution, and none has the power to treat the rights of citizens as privileges to be dispensed with at will,” the statement read.

The former vice president warned that the continued detention of Sheikh Khalifa, without access to his family, legal counsel, and adequate medical care, amounts to a gross violation of his constitutional rights.

He warned that normalising such conduct by security agencies poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s democratic foundations and risks eroding the fundamental rights guaranteed to all citizens.

Atiku also expressed concern over growing public speculation surrounding the cleric’s condition, noting that the silence of the authorities has only deepened uncertainty and mistrust.

“Nigeria cannot continue to claim the status of a democracy while the rights of its citizens are routinely and brazenly violated,” he stated.

The former vice therefore called on the relevant security agencies to either release Sheikh Sani Khalifa immediately or charge him before a competent court without further delay, insisting that anything short of this constitutes unlawful detention and an abuse of power.