Release Of Water From Dams Not Responsible For Flooding In Ogun, Lagos – FG

The Federal Government has insisted that the release of water from its dams in Ogun and Oyo States was not responsible for the perennial flooding being experienced in Ogun and Lagos states.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta after an on-the-spot assessment of facilities at Oyan Dam.

Utsev declared that the dams were mainly responsible for the control of flooding and irrigation for agricultural purposes.

With particular mentioning of the Oyan Dam, Utsev explained that the condition of the 270 million cubic federal government’s water reservoir was perfect and could not cause the recent flooding in the states.

He noted that the federal government was working on a document to control flooding across the country.

The minister called on the governments of Ogun and Oyo states to evolve measures that would control their citizens and prevent them from building and dumping refuse on waterways.

He said that the annual flooding occurrence should not be blamed on the release of water from the dams.

The minister further stated that his ministry had commenced a partial commercialisation of all the River Basin Dams across the country.

He added that the decision was part of measures to enhance agriculture in the country as well as boosting the economy in accordance with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for the nation’s self-sufficiency and food security.

Speaking during a meeting with Dapo Abiodun in his office, the minister enjoined the state government to key into the “Clean Environment” programme of his ministry.

He added that the programme provided for eradication and zero tolerance for open defecation, stressing that his ministry was ready to partner with Ogun towards achieving that.

In his remarks, Abiodun solicited the intervention of the federal government towards bringing succour to the communities affected by flooding in the state.

The governor emphasised that the state lacked the professional expertise and the financial muscle to tackle flooding.

Abiodun admonished the minister to prevail on the management of the Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority towards ensuring that the authority managed its activities in a way that does not constitute a danger to the lives of Ogun residents.

“The state is ready to cooperate with the ministry on whatever measure it is planning that will make the federal government achieve its goal of eradicating open defecation in the state.

“Particularly when it is a matter that bothered the health of the citizens,” he said.