Release Of Water From Dams Not Liable For Flooding In Ogun, Lagos –Fg

The Federal Government has insisted that the release of water from its dams in Ogun and Oyo states was not responsible for the perennial flooding being experienced in Ogun and Lagos states. The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta after an on-the- spot assessment of facilities at Oyan Dam.

Utsev said that the dams were mainly responsible for the control of flooding and irrigation for agricultural purposes. He noted that the 270 million cubic Federal Government’s water reservoir in Oyan Dam was in perfect condition and could not cause the recent flooding in the states. He noted that the Federal Government was working on a document to control flooding across the country.

The minister called on governments of Ogun and Oyo states to evolve measures that would control their citizens and prevent them from building and dumping refuses on waterways. He said that the annual flooding occurrence should not be blamed on the release of water from the dams. The minister further stated that his ministry had commenced a partial commercialisation of all the River Basin Dams across the country.

He added that the decision was part of measures to enhance agriculture in the country as well as boosting the economy in accordance with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for the nation’s self- sufficiency and food security. Speaking during a meeting with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in his office, the minister enjoined the state government to key into the “Clean Environment” programme of his ministry.

In his remarks, Abiodun solicited the intervention of the Federal Government towards bringing succour to the communities affected by flooding in the state.